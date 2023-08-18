BravoCon 2023: See the List of 150+ Iconic Bravolebrities Attending

Watch : BravoCon 2023 Is Switching Cities: All the Details

Whatever happens in BravoCon, stays in BravoCon.

Just ask the more than 150 Bravolebrities set to attend the third annual fan convention. In fact, the event, taking place Nov. 3 to Nov. 5 at Vegas' Caesars Forum, marks the largest gathering of Bravo stars in history.

And fans will be raising their glasses high to the list of celebs confirmed to participate in panel discussions, fan photo experiences and meet and greets at BravoCon 2023 as it includes the cast of Vanderpump Rules. Yes, that means Ariana Madix and ex Tom Sandoval, whose breakup earlier this year over his affair with their costar Raquel Leviss dominated headlines, will both be on-hand.

If the two do take part in the same panel, it would mark the first time the former couple will have shared a stage since taking part in the Bravo reality show's heated three-part season 10 reunion, which aired in June.

And Ariana even referenced the scandal while announcing plans for BravoCon 2023 at NBCUniversal's upfront presentation in New York City May 15. After making a surprise appearance onstage in a curtained box, she told the crowd, "How amazing they made me appear here today. Now if only they could make some of those other people disappear."