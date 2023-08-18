BravoCon 2023: See the List of 150+ Iconic Bravolebrities Attending

BravoCon 2023 is coming soon and more than 160 Bravolebrities are set to attend—including Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval—marking the largest gathering of Bravo stars yet.

Whatever happens in BravoCon, stays in BravoCon.

Just ask the more than 150 Bravolebrities set to attend the third annual fan convention. In fact, the event, taking place Nov. 3 to Nov. 5 at Vegas' Caesars Forum, marks the largest gathering of Bravo stars in history.

And fans will be raising their glasses high to the list of celebs confirmed to participate in panel discussions, fan photo experiences and meet and greets at BravoCon 2023 as it includes the cast of Vanderpump Rules. Yes, that means Ariana Madix and ex Tom Sandoval, whose breakup earlier this year over his affair with their costar Raquel Leviss dominated headlines, will both be on-hand.

If the two do take part in the same panel, it would mark the first time the former couple will have shared a stage since taking part in the Bravo reality show's heated three-part season 10 reunion, which aired in June.

And Ariana even referenced the scandal while announcing plans for BravoCon 2023 at NBCUniversal's upfront presentation in New York City May 15. After making a surprise appearance onstage in a curtained box, she told the crowd, "How amazing they made me appear here today. Now if only they could make some of those other people disappear."

Also set to attend BravoCon 2023? Stars of the Real Housewives franchises from New Jersey, New York City, Beverly Hills, Miami Potomac and Dubai, plus cast members of Below DeckSummer HouseSouthern CharmMarried to Medicine and more. In addition, Andy Cohen's Watch What happens Live will return to the BravoCon stage—for five tapings.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

See a list of confirmed celebrity participants of BravoCon 2023 below:

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images
Andy Cohen

2023 BravoCon 2023 is set to take place between Nov. 3 and Nov. 3 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and more than 160 Bravolebrities are set to attend. Among the stars confirmed to take part in the event: the host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

Scott Gries/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Ariana Madix

From Vanderpump Rules

Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Image
Tom Sandoval

From Vanderpump Rules

Cindy Ord/Bravo
Katie Maloney

From Vanderpump Rules

JC Olivera/WireImage
Lala Kent

From Vanderpump Rules

Noam Galai/Bravo
Brock Davies & Scheana Shay

From Vanderpump Rules

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images
Tom Schwartz

From Vanderpump Rules

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
James Kennedy & Ally Lewber

From Vanderpump Rules

Todd Williamson/Bravo
Lisa Vanderpump

From Vanderpump Rules

Noam Galai/BRAVO via Getty Images
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard Cast

Here's who RSVPed: Jasmine Ellis Cooper (pictured), Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Amir Lancaster and Preston Mitchum.

Clifton Prescod/Bravo via Getty Images
Summer House Cast

Chris Leoni, Kory Keefer, Samantha Feher, Gabby Prescod, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Danielle Olivera, Mya Allen and Ciara Miller are all confirmed to attend.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images
Below Deck Cast

Capt. Lee Rosbach, Capt. Sandy Yawn, Capt. Jason Chambers, Capt. Glenn Shephard, Capt. Kerry Titheradge (pictured) will also be joined by Kate Chastain, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae, Fraser Olender and Aesha Scott.

Paul Cheney/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Southern Charm Cast

Here's who RSVPed: Shep Rose, Patricia AltschulVenita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig ConoverOlivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rod Razavi and Jarrett "JT" Thomas

Heidi Gutman/BRAVO via Getty Images
Southern Hospitality Cast

Here's who RSVPed: Maddi Reese (pictured), Joe BradleyBradley Carter and Grace Lilly.

Larry Busacca/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Mercedes Javid, Reza Farahan & Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi

From Shahs of Sunset

Aaron Davidson/Peacock via Getty Images
Vishal Parvani, Brian Benni & Amrit Kapai

From Family Karma

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy Cast

Season five stars Ramona Singer, LuAnn de Lesseps, Kelly Bensimon, Kristen Taekman and Dorinda Medley (pictured), plus Sonja Morgan will attend.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Significant Others

Joe Benigno, Joe Gorga and Frank Catania (pictured) all RSVPed, as did Bill Aydin, Nate Cabral, Paulie Connell, John Fuda and Louie Ruelas

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Cast

Tracy Tutor, Josh Flagg, Heather Altman and Josh Altman are all set to attend.

Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Married to Medicine Cast

Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters and Quad Webb (pictured) will be joined by Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Simone Whitmore .

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo via Getty Images
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Cast

L-R: Monica Garcia, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose and Angie Katsanevas

Paul Gilmore/Bravo via Getty Images
Charrisse Jackson Jordan

from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Cindy Ord/Bravo
Mia Thornton

from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Cindy Ord/Bravo
Karen Huger

from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Prince Williams/Getty Images
Dr. Wendy Osefo

from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Cindy Ord/Bravo
Robyn Dixon

from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Culture Creators
Candiace Dillard Bassett

from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Cindy Ord/Bravo
Ashley Darby

from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Cindy Ord/Bravo
Gizelle Bryant

from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Alo
Vicki Gunvalson

from The Real Housewives of Orange County

