Angelina Jolie's LBD With Cutouts Is a Sexy Take on the Quiet Luxury Trend

Angelina Jolie made heads turn during an afternoon outing in NYC, wearing a body-hugging little black dress that featured stomach-baring cutouts.

Angelina Jolie proves the LBD is an eternal closet staple.

It's no secret the Oscar winner epitomized quiet luxury before it became cool with her penchant for little black dresses and clothes with minimal design elements. But once a trendsetter, always a trendsetter—because the Maleficent star just put a sexy spin on the fashion fad with her latest look.

During an afternoon outing in New York City's Soho neighborhood on Aug. 17, the actress stepped out in a black body-hugging maxi dress that featured partially see-through fabric with its knitted material, sexy side cutouts that showed a little skin and billowing sleeves for added oomph.

Angelina paired her sleek getup with black pumps, a matching leather Saint Laurent clutch and thick-framed sunglasses from Chloé. Dainty drop earrings, nude-ish pink lipstick and effortless beach waves tied her overall look together.

And in the event of a fashion emergency, the red carpet pro held onto a wool jacket that she draped over her arm.

In recent weeks, Angelina has been taking New York City by storm with a number of swoon-worthy fashion moments, as she oversees the production of her upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of The Outsiders.

Best of all? The Eternals star has been working alongside her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.
 
"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Angelina told E! News in a statement on Aug. 15, referring to her late mom Marcheline Bertrand. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

Angelina is also a mom to Maddox, 22, Pax, 19; Zahara, 18; Shiloh, 17; and Knox, 15, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt.

And if that wasn't enough on the actress' plate, she's gearing up to launch her first-ever clothing line, Atelier Jolie. But in true Angelina fashion, it's not going to be your average fashion label, as she plans to take a collective approach to the design process.

"Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world," she shared in a May 17 Instagram. "It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I've worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression."

Before Angelina's clothing line hits online shelves this fall, take a style cue from her latest look and relive some of her best fashion moments below.

Quiet Luxury

The Eternals actress stepped out in chic style, wearing a partially see-through black maxi dress with daring side cutouts.

Lady in a LBD

Channeling her inner Disney villain, Jolie attends a photo call for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in an edgy Alexander McQueen midi. 

Royalty Reimagined

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil's U.K. premiere saw the A-lister in an absolutely stunning gown designed by Ralph & Russo Couture. 

Queen's Color

She is as regal as ever wearing a cascading, lavender number by Givenchy Haute Couture while promoting Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Rome.

Stinging Accessory

A sequin scorpio brooch adds a touch of drama to her one-shouldered Versace gown at the L.A. premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

On the Fringe

She dazzles in a silver Ralph & Russo gown while promoting Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Japan. 

Sparkling and Feathered

The actress showcases a daring look at the 2018 ASC Awards.

For a Cause

Jolie wears black at the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards to show support for the Time's Up campaign to curb sexual harassment and inequality.

White and Feathered

The star showcases a daring look at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards.

Back in Black

Jolie rocks a black gown at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Silver Queen

The actress showcases a glimmering look at the 2018 Annie Awards.

Even More Silver

The actress showcases another silver look at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards 

Showing Some Skin

The actress wears a strapless gray chiffon gown to the premiere of her movie First They Killed My Father in New York.

Signature Black

The star sports her staple hue to the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, where she left a big winner.

Smooth As Silk

The actress donned a draped silk Atelier Versace design at the 2015 Critics' Choice Awards.

Enchanting

She stuns in a Gucci Premiere white silk crepe design with a lacy black overlay at the Unbroken premiere in Sydney.

 

Center Stage

You can thank Atelier Versace for Angie's curvy charcoal gown at the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards.

Hourglass

The A-lister slips into a figure-flattering Atelier Versace design for the Maleficent premiere in Japan.

Bird of a Feather

Flashing her signature smolder, the actress is flawless in a bird-print Atelier Versace dress.

Shanghai Days

While promoting Maleficent in Shanghai, Angie sports a flattering Michael Kors dress with sheer sleeves.

Simple Chic

Angelina keeps it simple with a slinky LBD.

Magnificent

Angie's fearless when it comes to fashion, so it's no surprise that the star opted for a mesmerizing "rubberized" Atelier Versace gown at the L.A. premiere of Maleficent.

Matching Mani

The Maleficent star takes to the rooftops of Shanghai in a flowing black Michael Kors dress and a coordinating manicure while promoting her film.

Black Magic

The power couple matched in head-to-toe black in London. Angelina went with a sparkly, custom-made Atelier Versace gown.

Pants Party

The actress wore a simple Ralph Lauren ensemble in Paris.

Got the Glow

Angelina typically wears black to the Academy Awards, but we're so glad she switched things up for the 2014 Oscars. She truly stunned in this sparkly Elie Saab number. 

Well Suited

The future Mrs. Brad Pitt coordinated her Saint Laurent tuxe with her fiancé's matching look at the 2014 BAFTA Awards.

Glam Slam

Jolie was honored for her humanitarian work at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles and looked stunning in a Swarvoski crystal embellished Atelier Versace gown with lace overlay.

Getting Leggy

Who can forget the thigh-high slit on this Atelier Versace gown, which she wore to the 2012 Academy Awards.

Bold Shoulder

In Paris for the premiere of In the Land of Blood and Honey, this Ralph & Russo gown had a touch of unexpected whimsy.

