Angelina Jolie's LBD With Cutouts Is a Sexy Take on the Quiet Luxury Trend

Angelina Jolie proves the LBD is an eternal closet staple.

It's no secret the Oscar winner epitomized quiet luxury before it became cool with her penchant for little black dresses and clothes with minimal design elements. But once a trendsetter, always a trendsetter—because the Maleficent star just put a sexy spin on the fashion fad with her latest look.

During an afternoon outing in New York City's Soho neighborhood on Aug. 17, the actress stepped out in a black body-hugging maxi dress that featured partially see-through fabric with its knitted material, sexy side cutouts that showed a little skin and billowing sleeves for added oomph.

Angelina paired her sleek getup with black pumps, a matching leather Saint Laurent clutch and thick-framed sunglasses from Chloé. Dainty drop earrings, nude-ish pink lipstick and effortless beach waves tied her overall look together.

And in the event of a fashion emergency, the red carpet pro held onto a wool jacket that she draped over her arm.