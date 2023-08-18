Angelina Jolie's LBD With Cutouts Is a Sexy Take on the Quiet Luxury Trend

Angelina Jolie proves the LBD is an eternal closet staple.
It's no secret the Oscar winner epitomized quiet luxury before it became cool with her penchant for little black dresses and clothes with minimal design elements. But once a trendsetter, always a trendsetter—because the Maleficent star just put a sexy spin on the fashion fad with her latest look.
During an afternoon outing in New York City's Soho neighborhood on Aug. 17, the actress stepped out in a black body-hugging maxi dress that featured partially see-through fabric with its knitted material, sexy side cutouts that showed a little skin and billowing sleeves for added oomph.
Angelina paired her sleek getup with black pumps, a matching leather Saint Laurent clutch and thick-framed sunglasses from Chloé. Dainty drop earrings, nude-ish pink lipstick and effortless beach waves tied her overall look together.
And in the event of a fashion emergency, the red carpet pro held onto a wool jacket that she draped over her arm.
In recent weeks, Angelina has been taking New York City by storm with a number of swoon-worthy fashion moments, as she oversees the production of her upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of The Outsiders.
Best of all? The Eternals star has been working alongside her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.
"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Angelina told E! News in a statement on Aug. 15, referring to her late mom Marcheline Bertrand. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."
Angelina is also a mom to Maddox, 22, Pax, 19; Zahara, 18; Shiloh, 17; and Knox, 15, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt.
And if that wasn't enough on the actress' plate, she's gearing up to launch her first-ever clothing line, Atelier Jolie. But in true Angelina fashion, it's not going to be your average fashion label, as she plans to take a collective approach to the design process.
"Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world," she shared in a May 17 Instagram. "It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I've worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression."
Before Angelina's clothing line hits online shelves this fall, take a style cue from her latest look and relive some of her best fashion moments below.