Dancing With the Stars' Emma Slater Shares Reason Behind Sasha Farber Divorce

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber may have had their last dance as a married couple, but there's still no love lost between the Dancing With the Stars pros.
In fact, the toughest part of their breakup was that "the love actually didn't go" away, according to Emma, who filed for divorce in February after four years of marriage.
So, what went wrong? "It's really the kid thing," she explained on the Aug. 15 episode of the Viall Files podcast. "It's interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don't want to delay Sasha's path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that. I don't want to talk about him too much because that's really for him to say, but it's about kids."
Sharing that she's still currently figuring out when's the right time to start a family, the 34-year-old recalled feeling a "resistance in life" toward the end of her relationship with Farber.
"So, that's been the real friction and the real hard part," she said. "It had nothing to do with him. He's always been very much himself. It's me that's found it difficult to understand why I'm feeling different."
Emma and Sasha, 39, tied the knot in a Los Angeles wedding ceremony in March 2018, nearly two years after getting engaged during a live broadcast of their ABC dance competition.
In her divorce filing, previously obtained by E! News, Emma listed their date of separation as April 1, 2022. She cited irreconcilable differences as reason for the separation, noting that they plan to "amicably" resolve any possible issues that may arise in during the division of property and assets. Per the court documents, Emma agreed to an "uncontested divorce."
As for where she and Sasha stand today? "We're still like family, so it isn't really like the love is not there, it's actually not that at all," she shared during her appearance on The Viall Files. "We're just at potentially two different places."
E! News has reached out to Sasha's rep for comment but hasn't heard back.