Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Score a Legal Victory in Nanny's Lawsuit

Watch : Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Sued By Former Nanny

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis will not be going to trial with their former nanny.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by Ericka Genaro—who worked for the former couple between 2018 and 2021—be resolved in out-of-court arbitration, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

"We don't agree with the decision, but it is what it is and now we'll litigate it in arbitration and the case goes on," Ron Zambrano, Genero' attorney and partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, told E! News in a statement Aug. 16. "This does not terminate the lawsuit. It merely changes the venue."

Zambrano continued, "As to the underlying facts, we've got text messages and testimony that she was driven to quit, then was summarily fired anyway. We feel extremely confident in the case so instead of taking this to trial, we'll handle it in arbitration and we're ready to move forward."