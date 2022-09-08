Olivia Wilde Slams “Horses--t” Rumor She Left Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles

In April, the exes made headlines when Olivia was served custody papers onstage during her presentation for Don't Worry Darling at CinemaCon.

Per the Daily Mail, in a court filing from Jason obtained by the outlet on Aug. 10, the Saturday Night Live alum insisted he did not intend the serving to occur at such a public forum and wasn't aware of the how the process server would deliver the custody papers. However, the Booksmart director slammed the incident weeks later.