Olivia Wilde Slams “Horses--t” Rumor She Left Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is getting candid about the chatter surrounding her personal life.
The Don't Worry Darling director—who split from Jason Sudeikis in 2020 after nearly 10 years together—addressed the rumor she ended the relationship to be with her co-star Harry Styles. (Olivia and Harry were first spotted together holding hands in early 2021).
"The complete horses--t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," she told Vanity Fair in a cover story published Sept. 8. "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic."
Olivia—who shares kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, with the Ted Lasso star—continued, "We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses."
In April, the exes made headlines when Olivia was served custody papers onstage during her presentation for Don't Worry Darling at CinemaCon.
Per the Daily Mail, in a court filing from Jason obtained by the outlet on Aug. 10, the Saturday Night Live alum insisted he did not intend the serving to occur at such a public forum and wasn't aware of the how the process server would deliver the custody papers. However, the Booksmart director slammed the incident weeks later.
"I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing," she told Variety in an interview published Aug. 24. "To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I'm not easily distracted. But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there's a reason I left that relationship."
Although Olivia and Harry have kept tight-lipped about their romance, she opened up about being in a "really happy place" in her life at the moment earlier this year.
"I'm happier than I've ever been and I'm healthier than I've ever been," she told Vogue in January 2022. "And it's just wonderful to feel that."
As for Jason, he has moved on as well, with the actor being last linked to actress Keeley Hazell before their romance ended in July 2021.