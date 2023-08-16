Is Kelly Ripa Ready to Retire After 2 Decades on Live? She Says...

Watch : Kelly Ripa REVEALS Podcast Episode With Kids Lola & Michael Grilling Her

For more than 20 years, Kelly Ripa has helped fans kick off their day with Live.

And the morning show star—who has seen four co-hosts rotate throughout the years—recently explained why she's stuck with it for so long.

"I think the risk-averse quality I have is probably the reason I stayed with the same job for so long," Kelly, who now hosts the series with husband Mark Consuelos, told Cristina Cuomo in a recent interview for wellness outlet The Purist. "Other offers come along, but I like to stick with what I know."

But that's not to say she'll be at Live forever.

"I am very steadfast in everything I do, and so when you have me, you have me for life," she continued. "Having said that, I don't intend to work at this job for the rest of my life. I do talk about retirement with great interest, but right now I'm very happy, especially working with Mark."

Kelly first joined the Live family 2001 when she took over for Kathie Lee Gifford and co-hosted with the now late Regis Philbin. After Regis retired in 2011, Michael Strahan hosted with Kelly in 2012 before his sudden departure in 2016 for Good Morning America. The Hope & Faith actress was then joined by Ryan Seacrest, who left in April, making way for Kelly's husband of 27 years to settle in as co-host.