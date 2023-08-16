Here’s How You Can Stay at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Beach House

Watch : Ashton Kutcher's Rare Tribute to Wife Mila Kunis Will Color You Happy

Wanna be hangin' out, by the beach with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis?

Well, for some lucky fans that'll soon be a reality as the couple are offering fans the chance to spend a night in the guest cottage of their beach house near Santa Barbara, Calif., for free, through Airbnb. The That '70s Show pair announced the news with a cute video on social media.

"Hey babe? I have a really dumb idea," Ashton told Mila in the Aug. 15 Instagram video. "I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It's so nice here."

This prompted the Black Swan alum to ask, "Like in real life?"

And Ashton simply doubled down, adding, "Yeah, real life. Because it's really nice here. I think people will like it."

However, when Mila agreed, "Yeah, I think they'll like it too," Ashton immediately hit the ground running, confirming, "OK. So we're doing it?"

The video ended with Mila jokingly expressing her surprise for unwittingly agreeing to a set of houseguests, chiming in with a simple, "What?"