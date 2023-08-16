The Blind Side's Quinton Aaron Defends Sandra Bullock From Critics Amid Michael Oher-Tuohy Lawsuit

The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron is intercepting any criticism aimed at Sandra Bullock.
To backtrack a bit, Michael Oher—the real-life inspiration for Quinton's character in the 2009 film—recently filed a lawsuit against the Touhy family, accusing them of lying about his adoption and instead becoming his conservators, with the family allegedly profiting millions from the movie in the process.
And in the wake of the filing, some social media users have called for Sandra (who played Leigh Anne Tuohy alongside Tim McGraw as her husband Sean) to return the Academy Award she earned in 2010 for her performance in The Blind Side. But for Quinton, he feels that the suggestion "doesn't make any sense."
"She gave a brilliant performance and that shouldn't be tarnished for something that had nothing to do with her," the actor told TMZ Sports Aug. 16. "I really feel like we live in a society today where people are so hell-bent on pointing blame on people."
As he explained, "Sandra Bullock didn't have anything to do with the real story. I think that people just need to chill out, relax and let the families involved handle whatever is going on."
As for his own perception on the legal drama, Quinton admitted he "didn't know what to think" of the accusations.
"It's news to me," he said. "Unfortunately, it's not a good turn of events. This movie inspired so many people, changed people's lives, mine included. I feel for everyone involved. I'm not taking sides. I love Michael. I love the Tuohy family."
In fact, the 39-year-old noted that the family lawsuit itself is simply "between them."
"As unfortunate as it is, I offer up my support and prayers for all parties involved," Quinton added, "just hope that everything works out for the best."
After its premiere, in addition to earning Sandra an Academy Award, The Blind Side went on to gross over $300 million.
In Michael's petition obtained by E! News Aug. 14, he alleges that the Tuohys used their power as conservators to strike a deal that paid them and their children millions of dollars in royalties, while the former NFL player didn't receive anything for a story "that would not have existed without him."
Michael himself has also since spoken out about the legal ordeal, noting that it was a "difficult situation."
As for the Tuohys, their lawyer Marty Singer fired back at the accusations, calling the lawsuit a "shakedown effort."
"The notion that a couple worth hundreds of millions of dollars would connive to withhold a few thousand dollars in profit participation payments from anyone—let alone from someone they loved as a son—defies belief," Marty told E! News in an Aug. 15 statement. "In reality, the Tuohys opened their home to Mr. Oher, offered him structure, support and, most of all, unconditional love. They have consistently treated him like a son and one of their three children."