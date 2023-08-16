The Blind Side's Quinton Aaron Defends Sandra Bullock From Critics Amid Michael Oher-Tuohy Lawsuit

Watch : "The Blind Side" Legal Drama: Michael Oher Speaks Out

The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron is intercepting any criticism aimed at Sandra Bullock.

To backtrack a bit, Michael Oher—the real-life inspiration for Quinton's character in the 2009 film—recently filed a lawsuit against the Touhy family, accusing them of lying about his adoption and instead becoming his conservators, with the family allegedly profiting millions from the movie in the process.

And in the wake of the filing, some social media users have called for Sandra (who played Leigh Anne Tuohy alongside Tim McGraw as her husband Sean) to return the Academy Award she earned in 2010 for her performance in The Blind Side. But for Quinton, he feels that the suggestion "doesn't make any sense."

"She gave a brilliant performance and that shouldn't be tarnished for something that had nothing to do with her," the actor told TMZ Sports Aug. 16. "I really feel like we live in a society today where people are so hell-bent on pointing blame on people."

As he explained, "Sandra Bullock didn't have anything to do with the real story. I think that people just need to chill out, relax and let the families involved handle whatever is going on."