Everything to Know About The Blind Side's Tuohy Family Amid Michael Oher's Lawsuit

Watch : "The Blind Side" Legal Drama: Michael Oher Speaks Out

The true story behind The Blind Side is getting more complicated.

Michael Oher—the former NFL player whose inspiring journey was the basis of the 2009 movie—filed a petition this week accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of "falsely" advising him to sign papers in 2004 that made them his conservator—not his adoptive parents.

According to the petition obtained by E! News, Michael said he consented at the time, thinking "that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family," but learned in February 2023 that it actually provided "no familial relationship with the Tuohys."

The conservatorship gave the couple (played by Tim McGraw and Sandra Bullock in the film) the power to make business deals on his behalf, with Michael alleging the Tuohys "used that untruth to gain financial advantages for themselves."

In response to the accusations, Sean told the Daily Memphian in part, "It's upsetting that people would think I would want to make money off any of my children." He added that lawyers had advised him when Michael was younger "that we couldn't adopt over the age of 18; the only thing we could do was to have a conservatorship."