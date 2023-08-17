Netflix's Selling the OC Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

Who needs fall? This may just be the hottest September on record yet.
After a dramatic first season centered around the real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group located in the affluent Southern California community of Orange County, Netflix's Selling the OC is officially back on the market and returning for season two Sept. 8, E! News can exclusively reveal.
"Reputations, romances and relationships are on the line when The Oppenheim Group's Orange County team returns for season two of Selling The OC," the synopsis for the show's upcoming season teases. "These young and hungry agents will risk everything while navigating a hot real estate market and even hotter rumors."
As a refresher, season one viewers were sold on the dynamic featuring Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland, as well as owners Jason and Brett Oppenheim.
And while there was a fair share of drama surrounding the real estate deals themselves, it was the personal lives of the realtors that took center stage.
For instance, Kayla caused a stir when it was revealed that she tried to kiss costar Tyler—who was married to actress Brittany Snow at the time—during a work outing.
But she wasn't the only one accused of acting inappropriately with Tyler, all of which came months before he and Brittany announced they were breaking up after two years of marriage. But as Jason previously told E! News, the castmates banded together for their colleague in the only way they knew how.
"We're a family in the Newport Beach office," the Selling Sunset star exclusively told E! News in November 2022, "and I think that many of us have come to support Tyler."
As for just how much viewers will get to see? As Jason put it, "I'll let Netflix make that determination."
In the meantime, catch up on season one, produced by Lionsgate Television and streaming now on Netflix.