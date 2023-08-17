Netflix's Selling the OC Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

Watch : Selling the OC Cast Reveals On-Set DRAMA

Who needs fall? This may just be the hottest September on record yet.



After a dramatic first season centered around the real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group located in the affluent Southern California community of Orange County, Netflix's Selling the OC is officially back on the market and returning for season two Sept. 8, E! News can exclusively reveal.

"Reputations, romances and relationships are on the line when The Oppenheim Group's Orange County team returns for season two of Selling The OC," the synopsis for the show's upcoming season teases. "These young and hungry agents will risk everything while navigating a hot real estate market and even hotter rumors."

As a refresher, season one viewers were sold on the dynamic featuring Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland, as well as owners Jason and Brett Oppenheim.