Why Jennifer Lopez's Filter-Free Skincare Video Is Dividing the Internet

Jennifer Lopez's latest beauty tutorial has people getting loud.

The multihyphenate recently celebrated turning 54 by sharing a filter-free video showcasing her skincare routine. And in true J.Lo fashion, she used several products from her eponymous line, including her serum and sunscreen-infused moisturizer, to help her achieve her signature glow.

"I just had a birthday and I feel better than ever," she gushed in an Instagram tutorial posted on Aug. 14. "This is me, bare-faced with no makeup."

The Hustlers actress reiterated that she wasn't tweaking or altering her face, adding, "There is no filter and no retouching on this video."

But despite pointing this out, the superstar's fans were divided in the comments section on whether or not to believe her.

One Instagram user replied, "She looks fantastic. Younger than 54 but there is definitely a filter on that video. Or special lighting. I've seen other pictures of her and it looks different than this video. Not saying she doesn't look fabulous but this is a bit misleading."