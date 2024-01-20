Sorry, But You've Been Mispronouncing All of These Celebrity Names

Watch : Are We MISPRONOUNCING Travis Kelce's Name?

Sometimes even werewolves get a case of the scaries.

Because if we're being honest, we're still a little shook by Taylor Lautner's revelation that he allowed his legions of fans to mispronounce his name (FYI: It's Lout-ner, not Lawt-ner) more or less to keep the peace.

"I never corrected anybody for decades," the Twilight star admitted in a July episode of The Unplanned Podcast With Matt & Abby, speculating that the first time it happened was around age 11, "like after Sharkboy and Lavagirl."

As Taylor, now 31, added, "I wasn't gonna tell people they were pronouncing my name wrong."

And he's not the only unfailingly polite star. Because, as it turns out, we've also been fumbling over Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, which was news to us and some Kansas City Chiefs players.

While on the sidelines of the Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game Jan. 13, defensive tackle Chris Jones, as seen in an Inside the NFL clip, told his teammates, "So y'all know it's not even Travis Kel-see?" As for what it is then? Well, as Chris explained, "It's Travis Kels. F--king crazy, right?"