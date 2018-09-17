If you've spent the day rocked by the revelation that we've pronouncing Chrissy Teigen's last name all wrong all these years, you're not alone.

But before you go forcing yourself to get used to this new way of life, mentally forcing yourself to undo what you once believed to be true, we have some good news for you! The model and Lip Sync Battle host would actually rather you not.

E! News' Giuliana Rancic caught up with Teigen and her hubby John Legend on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards, where she grilled the couple on the shocking social media admission.

"The bigger story is Ariana," Teigen said when Rancic let her know she'd blown the entire internet's minds overnight. "Ariana Grandee? That's way bigger. That's where it came from."

"So do you want us say Tee-gen? Because we want to get it right," Rancic asked.

After some consideration, Teigen made her declaration: "Tee-gen. Sorry, dad!"