Sorry, But You've Been Mispronouncing All of These Celebrity Names

Sometimes even werewolves get a case of the scaries. Because if we're being honest, we're still a little shook by Taylor Lautner's July revelation that he allowed his legions of fans to mispronounce his name (FYI: It's Lout-ner, not Lawt-ner) more or less to keep the peace.

"I never corrected anybody for decades," the Twilight star admitted on the July 5 episode of The Unplanned Podcast With Matt & Abby. He speculates the first time it happened was around age 11, "like after Sharkboy and Lavagirl."

As Taylor, now 31, added, "I wasn't gonna tell people they were pronouncing my name wrong."

And he's not the only unfailingly polite star in Hollywood.

Celebs like Alicia Silverstone, Lindsay Lohan and Raven-Symoné have pretty much just let fans' missteps slide for decades and Chrissy Teigen even proclaimed in 2018 that she'd prefer everyone just keep saying her name wrong rather than commit to the proper Norwegian pronunciation.