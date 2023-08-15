Turn Your Office Into a Sanctuary With These Interior Design Tips From Whitney Port

We interviewed Whitney Port because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Whitney is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. All of the products featured are from Whitney's curated collection with Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

In August 2022, Whitney Port started renovations on her home office space. She partnered with Amazon Home, documenting the entire process from start to finish on the YouTube series Renovation Station. The Hills alum revealed the finished space on July 27, 2023.

After the project, Whitney reflected, "We filmed it wanting to stay accountable to what's really going on. I really wanted to show the raw version of what a renovation looks like. I think some of these shows can be really short and it feels really doable, but when you start a project yourself, you realize that there are so many missed details and questions you want answered."

Throughout the renovation, Whitney continuously updated her Amazon Storefront, with affordable finds that she used for each room of her office. Whitney believes that an office should feel like a sanctuary. If you want to cultivate peaceful, productive environment, here are some standout picks from Whitney's renovation.