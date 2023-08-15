Exclusive

Jax Taylor, OMAROSA and More Reality TV Icons to Compete on E!'s House of Villains

E! is assembling the most iconic cast of reality TV baddies for some cut-throat competition on the new series House of Villains. Meet the stars who will do whatever it takes to win $200,000.

Forget the Avengers. E! is assembling the most iconic bunch of baddies in reality TV history.

That's right, 10 infamous television badasses will go head-to-head in a cutthroat competition on E!'s new series House of Villains hosted by Joel McHale, E! News can exclusively reveal.

Jax Taylor (Vanderpump Rules), OMAROSA (The Apprentice), Corinne Olympios (The Bachelor), Tiffany "New York" Pollard (Flavor of Love and I Love New York), Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio (The Challenge), Anfisa Arkhipchenko (90 Day Fiancé), Shake Chatterjee (Love Is Blind), Jonny Fairplay (Survivor), Bobby Lytes (Love & Hip Hop: Miami) and Tanisha Thomas (Bad Girls Club) will try to outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of tests in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain."

Each week, the contestants will compete in a challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination, but at the end of each week one villain will be voted out of the house and sent home. 

In the first teaser above, the competitors tease each other and try to guess which among them is most likely to leak news of the announcement.

"Johnny Bananas is always up for a challenge, but I'm no leaker," the MTV legend says. "OMAROSA, however, probably learned that trick in Washington."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures/Rodin Eckenroth/Getty/Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Baby Ape Social Club

OMAROSA's response? "Listen, boo. I worked in politics," she fires back. "Unlike some people, I know how to handle secret documents."

Keep reading to see the fierce new cast portraits and to reacquaint yourself with all of the reality TV icons. House of Villains premieres with a 75-minute supersized episode Thursday, Oct. 12, at 10 p.m. on E!.

E!/NBCUniversal
Jax Taylor

International television personality and former model Jax Taylor has rapidly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Jax starred in Bravo's breakout hit series Vanderpump Rules for eight seasons and became one of the most polarizing figures on the show. Most recently, Jax, with his wife Brittany Cartright, appeared on the popular Peacock series Watch With the Cast, where they shared their views on the latest drama of Vanderpump Rules season 10. Currently, Jax hosts his top-rated podcast with his wife, When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany, for Podcast One.

E!/NBCUniversal
Corinne Olympios

Corinne Olympios burst on the scene in 2017 as the breakout star of season 21 of The Bachelor. Her hilarious quips, unconventional style and unapologetic strategy on The Bachelor made her a hot topic in pop culture. She didn't go on to win the final rose, but any true fan would agree she's the best Bachelor villain of all time.

E!/NBCUniversal
OMAROSA

Reality television icon OMAROSA made her first reality appearance as a contestant on the first season of The Apprentice in 2004. Since then, she has appeared on numerous spin-offs of The Apprentice as well as Fear Factor and Celebrity Big Brother. In addition to her television portfolio, OMAROSA is an accomplished businesswoman and has thrived as an executive in real estate and development. She previously served as the Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison in the White House and was an aide in the Office of Presidential Personnel as well the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). OMAROSA is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and a much sought after motivational and inspirational speaker.

E!/NBCUniversal
Tiffany "New York" Pollard

Known for her sharp wit and funny moments, Tiffany "New York" Pollard is an original reality television legend. She made her debut on Flavor of Love in 2006 and was quickly dubbed a fan favorite. She then starred in her own spin-offs I Love New York, New York Goes to Hollywood, New York Goes to Work and, more recently, Brunch with Tiffany. A self-proclaimed "Head B---h in Charge" (HBIC), Tiffany is a firecracker and not one to be messed with.

E!/NBCUniversal
Johnny Bananas

Champion of MTV's The Challenge seven times, Johnny Bananas is ready to notch another victory on his belt and do what he does best—bring down the house—on House of Villains. Known for his strong athletic abilities, methods of manipulation and dynamic sense of humor, Johnny isn't a reality star, but a reality supernova to be reckoned with. 

E!/NBCUniversal
Shake Chitterjee

As America's favorite (and possibly only) veterinarian/DJ combo, Shake Chitterjee is no stranger to living life on his own terms—even if it means ruffling a few feathers along the way. Since his time on season two of Love Is Blind, Shake has brought his talents from the Windy City to sunny Miami, where he continues to save puppies by day and drop beats by night.

E!/NBCUniversal
Tanisha Thomas

Hailing from Brooklyn, N.Y., Tanisha Thomas is an accomplished television host, reality television personality and executive producer. She rose to fame on the Oxygen series The Bad Girls Club where her charismatic personality and catchy one-liners led her to becoming a cultural icon in pop culture. Additionally, she appeared on her own show, Tanisha Gets Married, becoming one of the only Bad Girls to receive a spin-off from the series and hosted various reunions for the franchise. She even hosted her own nationally syndicated talk show Crazy Talk, opposite host Ben Aaron. Tanisha, who has made appearances on various other reality shows and is a true fan favorite, strives to create epic relatable content, combined with passion and substance that will inspire and resonate with fans everywhere.

E!/NBCUniversal
Anfisa Arkhipchenko

Originally from Russia, Anfisa Arkhipchenko skyrocketed to fame in 2016 while starring on 90 Day Fiancé as she documented her memorable relationship on-camera. Since her appearance on the reality series, Anfisa has graduated from college and found success in the fitness industry.    

E!/NBCUniversal
Johnny Fairplay

Jonny Fairplay is a reality TV icon and a Survivor Hall of Famer where he created his infamous move, "the dead grandma lie." He's been featured on more than 90 individual television shows, most notably winning Ty Murray's Celebrity Bull Riding and being the only co-host of Fear Factor. He's a proud father to his two children, Finn and Madilyn, and hosts his own podcast, The Reality After Show with Jonny Fairplay.

E!/NBCUniversal
Bobby Lytes

Born in Miami, rapper and entrepreneur Bobby Lytes made history as the first openly gay main cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, breaking boundaries in the hip-hop industry. Since the show's premiere in 2018, Bobby has become renowned for his unapologetic point of view, charismatic demeanor and show-stopping style. In addition to his music career, Bobby has a passion for fashion, cooking and the arts.

