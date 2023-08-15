Jax Taylor, OMAROSA and More Reality TV Icons to Compete on E!'s House of Villains

Forget the Avengers. E! is assembling the most iconic bunch of baddies in reality TV history.

That's right, 10 infamous television badasses will go head-to-head in a cutthroat competition on E!'s new series House of Villains hosted by Joel McHale, E! News can exclusively reveal.

Jax Taylor (Vanderpump Rules), OMAROSA (The Apprentice), Corinne Olympios (The Bachelor), Tiffany "New York" Pollard (Flavor of Love and I Love New York), Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio (The Challenge), Anfisa Arkhipchenko (90 Day Fiancé), Shake Chatterjee (Love Is Blind), Jonny Fairplay (Survivor), Bobby Lytes (Love & Hip Hop: Miami) and Tanisha Thomas (Bad Girls Club) will try to outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of tests in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain."

Each week, the contestants will compete in a challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination, but at the end of each week one villain will be voted out of the house and sent home.