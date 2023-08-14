Michael Oher, Subject of Blind Side, Says Tuohy Family Earned Millions After Lying About Adoption

Watch : Sunday Night Football Prep With E!

Michael Oher is taking legal action.



The retired NFL player—whose story became the basis for the hit movie The Blind Side—has filed a petition in a Shelby County, Tennessee court, alleging that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy lied about adopting him when he was a high school student, according to a copy of court documents posted online and viewed by E! News Aug. 14.

In the 14-page petition, Oher alleges that less than three months after he turned 18 in 2004, instead of formally adopting him into their family, the couple "falsely advised" him to sign a document that made them his conservators as part of the process, giving them the legal power to complete business deals in his name.

"The lie of Michael's adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher," the legal filing states. "Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys."