I Tried the Haus Labs Concealer Lady Gaga Says She Needs in Her Makeup Routine

Lady Gaga's latest beauty launch is worthy of applause.

After the pop star's foundation from Haus Labs took TikTok by storm last year, reaching more than 9 billion views on the social media platform, she decided to come out with its sister product: The Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer.

"The truth is we wanted this concealer to be something that everybody would love," Lady Gaga told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It does the three things you want your concealer to do—it's incredible for brightening under the eyes, it has the most creamy, beautiful texture and it also blurs."

The "Million Reasons" singer emphasized that the concealer, which comes in 31 shades, also features a variety of skincare benefits. In fact, with ingredients like niacinamide and fermented arnica, the formula will boost hydration, help calm redness and reduce discoloration.

"The number one thing that really sets this concealer apart is that it de-puffs under the eyes," Lady Gaga shared. "So, while you're out and about, wearing this concealer, it's busy doing its work."