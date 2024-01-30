I Tried the Haus Labs Concealer Lady Gaga Says She Needs in Her Makeup Routine

We interviewed Lady Gaga because we think you'll like her products. The products show are from Lady Gaga's brand Haus Labs. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Lady Gaga's latest beauty launch is worthy of applause.
After the pop star's foundation from Haus Labs took TikTok by storm last year, reaching more than 9 billion views on the social media platform, she decided to come out with its sister product: The Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer.
"The truth is we wanted this concealer to be something that everybody would love," Lady Gaga told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It does the three things you want your concealer to do—it's incredible for brightening under the eyes, it has the most creamy, beautiful texture and it also blurs."
The "Million Reasons" singer emphasized that the concealer, which comes in 31 shades, also features a variety of skincare benefits. In fact, with ingredients like niacinamide and fermented arnica, the formula will boost hydration, help calm redness and reduce discoloration.
"The number one thing that really sets this concealer apart is that it de-puffs under the eyes," Lady Gaga shared. "So, while you're out and about, wearing this concealer, it's busy doing its work."
But before you think this all sounds too good to be true, I'm here to say that the Grammy winner isn't putting on a poker face.
I've been testing out the concealer for more than a month now, wearing it for a full day at Disneyland, during an intense HIIT workout and in 100-degree weather in Texas. No matter what situation I put it through, the product remained intact.
By the end of the night, my lipstick faded and my eyeshadow had long disappeared, but my complexion—especially the areas I placed the concealer—appeared glowy and fresh. And while I had my doubts at first—after all, it's hard to reinvent the wheel when there are so many products to choose from these days—the makeup staple blew me away.
In terms of texture, the Haus Labs concealer glides on like butter and has a velvety, smooth consistency that blends seamlessly into the skin. And one swipe of the medium-coverage concealer goes a long way, as it places enough product onto my under-eye area, my inner cheeks and acne spots.
Plus, the teardrop-shaped applicator makes it easy to get into the tiny crevices, like the inner corners of the eye or the rounded areas near the nose. While I've found that blending out the concealer with a flat brush works best, using your fingers also does the trick.
As for how long you can expect it to last, I'd wager eight-plus hours before you might think about touching up—emphasis on the might because it might not even be necessary. The one thing to note about the concealer, however, is that it won't magically erase any fine lines or wrinkles, so you may encounter minor creasing by the end of the day.
Although I can't speak to the de-puffing powers that Lady Gaga touted, I—a mom with an 18-month-old who sometimes wakes up in the middle of the night—can confirm that the product helps me create the illusion of a good night's sleep. Whatever sallowness or tiredness that my skin shows the next morning is easily covered by the concealer.
"I'm not a mom, but I'm 37 and I need it," Lady Gaga noted. "When it comes to makeup, it should feel like it's not only going to help you look good but it's going to be good for your skin as well."
Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer
In addition to the Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer's amazing staying power, it contains fermented arnica, which, per Haus Labs, reduces the look of redness and irritation. Just what you need for buildable coverage!
Now that you've read a million reasons why are fans of the new Haus Lab concealer
—Originally published Sept. 7, 2023, at 4:00 a.m. PT