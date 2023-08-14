Julia Roberts Pens Message to Her Late Mom Betty in Birthday Tribute

Julia Roberts is celebrating her mom's heavenly birthday.
The Pretty Woman star took to social media to share a touching tribute to her late mother Betty Lou Bredemus on what would have been her 88th birthday Aug 13.
"My Mothers Birthday," she wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a bracelet depicting her mom's name. "Miss you everyday," with a blue heart emoji.
Friends gave Julia their support in the comments section, with Rita Wilson writing, "Julia, your mom….happy heaven birthday, Betty."
Betty, died at age 80 in 2015 after suffering from lung cancer. And in years since, the Ticket to Paradise star, who shares twins—Phinnaeus and Hazel, 18 and Henry, 16 with husband Daniel Moder—has gotten candid on what she learned about motherhood from Betty.
"My mom worked a full-time job and raised three girls pretty much on her own," Julia told People in 2017. "My brother [Eric Roberts] is older, so he was gone and out of the house."
Reflecting on how her mom carried their family, Julia added, "She never showed the strain of it."
In fact, when her own kids were young, the Oscar winner recalled asking Betty, "‘Mom, how did you do this?'"
"Instead of saying, ‘Well, you just have to apply yourself and it takes effort,' she goes, ‘It's called daycare, honey,'" the 55-year-old continued. "And I was so appreciative and so grateful she didn't tell me some sage, bullsh--t story about what it's like to be a great mother."
In the time since her death, Julia noted that Betty remains a looming presence over her family.
"The kids talk about her a lot," she explained. "It's funny because her name was Betty and I feel like lately, she just crosses my mind, and I'll turn and I see something that says ‘Betty,' just unexpectedly."
But in addition to seeing signs for her mom all around her, Julia uses the lessons she learned from her mom when raising her three kids.
"It's just never consumed me, being an actor," she said on an October 2022 episode of CBS Sunday Morning. "It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true. The life that I've built with my husband, the life that we've built with our children, that's the best stuff—to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."