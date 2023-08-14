Julia Roberts Pens Message to Her Late Mom Betty in Birthday Tribute

Watch : Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo Kissing Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts is celebrating her mom's heavenly birthday.

The Pretty Woman star took to social media to share a touching tribute to her late mother Betty Lou Bredemus on what would have been her 88th birthday Aug 13.

"My Mothers Birthday," she wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a bracelet depicting her mom's name. "Miss you everyday," with a blue heart emoji.

Friends gave Julia their support in the comments section, with Rita Wilson writing, "Julia, your mom….happy heaven birthday, Betty."

Betty, died at age 80 in 2015 after suffering from lung cancer. And in years since, the Ticket to Paradise star, who shares twins—Phinnaeus and Hazel, 18 and Henry, 16 with husband Daniel Moder—has gotten candid on what she learned about motherhood from Betty.

"My mom worked a full-time job and raised three girls pretty much on her own," Julia told People in 2017. "My brother [Eric Roberts] is older, so he was gone and out of the house."