Drake Does His Son Adonis' Hair in Sweet Family Photo

Drake is a loving, hands-on dad.
On Aug. 11, the rapper shared an Instagram photo of a tender moment with his and ex Sophie Brussaux's son Adonis Graham. Drake is seen sitting behind the 5-year-old and carefully taking out his braids as the boy sits on a chair holding a mini basketball.
Drizzy, who wore his own hair in braids in the pi, was mildly trolled by fellow rapper Lil Yachty, who commented, "It's no way your sitting here acting like your braiding his hair for the internet." Drake responded, "I was unbraiding it bitch," adding, "Your son said you ain't hit him in 6 months on his finsta he said he need some Jordans and a backpack for school."
Drake received many supportive comments as well. "Like father Like son," wrote fellow rapper Tyga, dad to King Cairo Stevenson, 10, while DJ Khaled, a father of two sons, commented with a crown emoji.
Drizzy also posted a mirror selfie and a video of his mom Sandi Graham thanking him for gifting her her new watch. "Do you like Bubby's watch?" Drake asks Adonis, who replies he does not because it is "too expensive."
In addition, the rapper shared a throwback viral photo of retired Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson getting his hair braided while sitting on his team's bench during a game. (At an NBA Crossover panel discussion during the NBA All-Star 2023 weekend in Salt Lake City in February, the athlete revealed that it was actually his aunt styling his hair, not his mom, as believed by many for years.)
Drake had captioned his post with a quote from Allen, who he had referenced in his 2010 track "Thank Me Now" and 2015 song "6PM in New York"—"Just because you put a guy in a tuxedo doesn't make him a good guy." The basketball star had commented on then-league commissioner David Stern's intention to implement a dress code for players, Sports Illustrated reported in 2005.
See Drake's sweet new father-son photo as well as other adorable family moments with Adonis over the years: