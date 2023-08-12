Drake Does His Son Adonis' Hair in Sweet Family Photo

Watch : Drake's Son Adonis Steals The Show In Must-See Interview

Drake is a loving, hands-on dad.

On Aug. 11, the rapper shared an Instagram photo of a tender moment with his and ex Sophie Brussaux's son Adonis Graham. Drake is seen sitting behind the 5-year-old and carefully taking out his braids as the boy sits on a chair holding a mini basketball.

Drizzy, who wore his own hair in braids in the pi, was mildly trolled by fellow rapper Lil Yachty, who commented, "It's no way your sitting here acting like your braiding his hair for the internet." Drake responded, "I was unbraiding it bitch," adding, "Your son said you ain't hit him in 6 months on his finsta he said he need some Jordans and a backpack for school."

Drake received many supportive comments as well. "Like father Like son," wrote fellow rapper Tyga, dad to King Cairo Stevenson, 10, while DJ Khaled, a father of two sons, commented with a crown emoji.