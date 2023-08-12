Drake Does His Son Adonis' Hair in Sweet Family Photo

Drake shared a pic of a tender father-son moment and clapped back at some mild trolling from a fellow rapper.

Drake is a loving, hands-on dad.

On Aug. 11, the rapper shared an Instagram photo of a tender moment with his and ex Sophie Brussaux's son Adonis Graham. Drake is seen sitting behind the 5-year-old and carefully taking out his braids as the boy sits on a chair holding a mini basketball.

Drizzy, who wore his own hair in braids in the pi, was mildly trolled by fellow rapper Lil Yachty, who commented, "It's no way your sitting here acting like your braiding his hair for the internet." Drake responded, "I was unbraiding it bitch," adding, "Your son said you ain't hit him in 6 months on his finsta he said he need some Jordans and a backpack for school."

Drake received many supportive comments as well. "Like father Like son," wrote fellow rapper Tyga, dad to King Cairo Stevenson, 10, while DJ Khaled, a father of two sons, commented with a crown emoji.

photos
Drake Celebrates Toronto Raptors' 2019 NBA Finals Win

Drizzy also posted a mirror selfie and a video of his mom Sandi Graham thanking him for gifting her her new watch. "Do you like Bubby's watch?" Drake asks Adonis, who replies he does not because it is "too expensive."

In addition, the rapper shared a throwback viral photo of retired Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson getting his hair braided while sitting on his team's bench during a game. (At an NBA Crossover panel discussion during the NBA All-Star 2023 weekend in Salt Lake City in February, the athlete revealed that it was actually his aunt styling his hair, not his mom, as believed by many for years.)

Drake had captioned his post with a quote from Allen, who he had referenced in his 2010 track "Thank Me Now" and 2015 song "6PM in New York"—"Just because you put a guy in a tuxedo doesn't make him a good guy." The basketball star had commented on then-league commissioner David Stern's intention to implement a dress code for players, Sports Illustrated reported in 2005.

See Drake's sweet new father-son photo as well as other adorable family moments with Adonis over the years:

Instagram / Drake
Tender Loving Hair

Drake styles his son's hair.

Instagram
Baby Baller

Drake and Adonis hung out after the little's basketball practice.

Instagram / Drake
Home Hangout

Dad and son hang out at home in January 2022.

Instagram
Let's Ride

In no time at all, Adonis will be riding without his training wheels!

Instagram
Snack Break

Lebron James' No. 1 fan is in the building. 

Instagram
No. 1 Fan

The Grammy winner's son cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers during a playoff game in June.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cutest Chaperone Ever

Drake was in good company when he and Adonis walked onstage hand-in-hand at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23, where the superstar performer was honored as Artist of the Decade.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Showing Off His Upper-Body Strength

The little guy adorably held up his dad's Artist of the Decade Award throughout Drake's heartfelt speech at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Instagram / Sophie Brussaux
He's Got the Whole World in His Hands

In April 2021, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared on her Instagram page this sweet new photo of their 3-year-old son.

Instagram / Sophie Brussaux
"Best Photobomb Ever"

In April 2021, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared on her Instagram page this pic of Adonis, writing, "Was trying to take a high res pic of my latest painting, best photobomb ever... ma plus belle creation mon fils [my most beautiful creation my son]!"

Instagram
Family Time

Drake helped get his son ready for the day as his mom, Sandi Graham, observed the precious father-son moment in this December 2020 pic.

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

The "In My Feelings" artist gently rested his head against his son's shoulder as they enjoyed some cute cuddles in this November 2020 photo.

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

Drake celebrated Adonis' third birthday in style. "Young Stunna," he captioned the October 2020 pic.

Instagram
First Day of School

The proud parent made sure to snap a pic of Adonis' first day of school in September 2020, writing, "The World Is Yours kid."

Instagram
Father's Day

"Happy Fathers Day to all the real g'z handling business," Drake captioned this adorable picture of Adonis chilling in his PJs in June 2020.

Instagram
Adonis' Debut

Drake shared the first photos of Adonis' face in March 2020. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," he wrote at the end of his lengthy post. "Until then please keep your lights on."

