Drake's 5-Year-Old Son Adonis Steals the Show in Must-See Interview With Rapper

Watch : Drake's Son Adonis Steals The Show In Must-See Interview

Drake's 5-year-old son Adonis is way 2 cute for this world.

The rapper's only child with ex Sophie Brussaux recently stole viewers' hearts with a cameo appearance on the Feb. 12 episode of Barstool Sports' Sundae Conversation. In the interview, Adonis adorably answered questions about his dad and his friends.

Describing Drake as a "funny dad," Adonis added, "He does a lot of jokes."

As for his pals, Adonis said he has friends that "are really nice to me," and that his besties like him "because you're being nice to me."

Adonis also makes sure his dad feels the love. When Drake sat behind the mic, he explained how much his son expresses love.

"He definitely just always is vibing out with me, telling me how great I am as a father, a single father," he said. "So, maybe he is trying to deliver a message."

Just two weeks ago, the father-son spent quality time together at the 75th birthday party for Sandy Graham, Drake's mom. The "One Dance" rapper commemorated the occasion on Instagram with a heartfelt message and a joint selfie of him and Adonis in matching gray suits.