Breaking Down All of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Royal Titles and What They Mean

Watch : Kate Middleton & Prince William Get NEW Military Titles

You have to wear a lot of hats to be in the royal family. And no, we're not just talking about fascinators.

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently expanded their duties when they were given new military appointments by King Charles III, adding to their already quite lengthy resume of titles.

In addition to being the Princess of Wales, Kate became the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby. Meanwhile, her husband added more military titles under his belt when he was named Colonel-in-Chief of The Mercian Regiment, Colonel-in-Chief of The Army Air Corps, and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Valley, where he previously spent three years as a search and rescue pilot.

"Following His Majesty's Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family," the palace said in a statement, per People. "The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty's reign."