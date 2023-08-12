Breaking Down All of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Royal Titles and What They Mean

You have to wear a lot of hats to be in the royal family. And no, we're not just talking about fascinators.
Kate Middleton and Prince William recently expanded their duties when they were given new military appointments by King Charles III, adding to their already quite lengthy resume of titles.
In addition to being the Princess of Wales, Kate became the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby. Meanwhile, her husband added more military titles under his belt when he was named Colonel-in-Chief of The Mercian Regiment, Colonel-in-Chief of The Army Air Corps, and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Valley, where he previously spent three years as a search and rescue pilot.
"Following His Majesty's Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family," the palace said in a statement, per People. "The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty's reign."
The new appointments came nearly a year after the couple—who are parents to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—got a formal title upgrade when the line of succession shifted upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.
And while they still are technically the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate are now officially the Prince and Princess of Wales—roles reserved for the heir apparent and his wife—after Charles ascended the throne as the new monarch.
So, just how many titles do Kate and William have now? Read on to find out.