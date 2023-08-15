See the Surprising Below Deck Alum Causing Drama as Luke's Replacement on Down Under

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

A familiar face is making waves on Below Deck Down Under.

One week after Captain Jason Chambers fired Bosun Luke Jones for inappropriate sexual behavior towards fellow yachtie Stew Margot Sisson, he found his replacement in a fellow Bravo star: Below Deck Mediterranean alum João Franco.

João joined The Northern Sun's crew as second officer on the Aug. 14 episode in a surprise twist following Luke's termination. (Stew Laura Bileskalne was also let go on the Aug. 7 episode for unwarranted sexual advances towards Deckhand Adam Kodra.) But not everyone was happy to see him.

"Oh god, João," Chief Stew Aesha Scott, who previously had a rough time working with him on season four of Below Deck Med, lamented upon his arrival. "He's the worst!"

And Aesha wasn't the only crewmember who had beef with João, as Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph quickly revealed.

"He was with one of my best mates and f--ked her over," she shared during the episode. "He's definitely a guys' guy and a womanizer. Always swore if I saw him again that I would punch him in the face for her."