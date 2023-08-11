Linda Evangelista Gives Rare Insight Into Co-Parenting Bond With Salma Hayek

Watch : Linda Evangelista Says Cryolipolysis "Permanently Disfigured" Her

Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek's co-parenting relationship is some kind of beautiful.

The supermodel, who shares 16-year-old Augie with Salma's husband of 14 years François-Henri Pinault, recently shared how the Magic Mike's Last Dance star came to her rescue during the holiday season.

"I was sick," Linda told Vogue in an interview published August 11. "And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner."

The Frida star, who is also mom to 15-year-old daughter Valentina with François, even catered to what Linda described as her "eclectic wish list," consisting of Salma's Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes.

"She spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself," Linda recalled. "No help. The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast—a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn't going to have Thanksgiving, I wasn't feeling well. And she said, ‘Oh yes you are. I am coming.' And poof, she was here."