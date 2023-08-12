Look Back on Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart's Relationship History

Though Rebecca Gayheart, who turned 52 on Aug. 17, filed from divorce from Eric Dane in 2018, the couple has sparked reconcilation rumors in recent months.

Watch: Rebecca Gayheart Talks Summer Plans With Eric Dane

Why, yes, we are euphoric about this reunion.  

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane surprised fans when they announced they were separating after 14 years of marriage in 2018. But five years later, the Jawbreakers actress and the Euphoria star —who share daughters Billie, 13, and Georgia, 11—have yet to officially divorce and have sparked rumors of a reconciliation, thanks to several cozy outings in the last year.

Gayheart, who turned 52 on Aug. 12, said she felt "blessed" when she went on a European vacation with Dane, 50, and their two children last summer, and the pair was photographed walking hand-in-hand earlier this year.

While neither Gayheart or Dane have publicly commented on their reported reunion, they had remained on good terms following their split after 14 years of marriage. "It's not complicated," the Grey's Anatomy alum told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. "It doesn't have to be."

Gayheart also spoke about their relationship, telling People the same year that the pair are "friends" and doing their best to co-parents.

"I think we're doing a pretty good job of it," the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress said. "Life is just good. There are so many exciting things happening."

Look back on Dane and Gayheart's road back to each other:

2003

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart have never revealed how they first connected, though Dane admitted it's "probably one of the least interesting stories in the world."

"It went basically like this: 'You wanna go out?'" he recalled to Flaunt magazine in 2008. "'Yeah, sure.' Ten months later, we were married."

October 2004

Less than one year after they began dating, the couple exchanged vows in Las Vegas. 

May 2017

After Dane announced he was leaving the TNT drama The Last Ship due to his battle with depression, Gayheart took to Instagram to show her support for her husband.

"Way back when I met my Monday man crush," Gayheart captioned a throwback photo of the couple. 

February 2018

Gayheart cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the couple's split and sought spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of their daughters Billie, 13, and Georgia, 11, when she filed for divorce. 

"After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family," the duo said in a joint statement to E! News at the time. "We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us."

However, the divorce was never finalized, and Dane revealed that the pair were still friends and "great" co-parents when he told Entertainment Tonight in 2019, "We have two kids. It's not complicated...it doesn't have to be."

August 2019

One decade after the couple made headlines when a nude video with former Miss Teen USA Kari Ann Peniche was published online, Dane addressed the scandal in a rare interview. 

"I often think about that answer I gave. And looking back now, was it a mistake? Absolutely not," he told Glamour of previously describing the incident as a misstep. "Three consenting adults, one of them being my wife? I wasn't doing anything wrong."

He added that his previous comments were "most likely referring to the drug use that was alluded to in the video."

"And was that a mistake? Again, I don't necessarily think I was breaking any laws and corrupting anybody," the Grey's Anatomy alum said. "We were just three people taking a bath."

"I didn't regret it, I have no regrets nor do I make any apologies for my life experience," he concluded. "It's my life experience and I'm at peace with all of it."

After the tape was published in 2009, the couple was forced to take action, and as a result, Dane and Gayheart filed a $1 million copyright infringement against Gawker Media and reportedly settled for upwards of six-figures. 

August 2022

The pair first sparked rumors of a reconciliation when they jetted off to Europe as a family of four. The Jawbreaker actress shared snaps from the trip showing Dane making a silly face at the camera with their girls.

"This is us," Gayheart captioned the Instagram post. "Family vacay 2022."

In a second pic from their European adventures, the foursome posed together with big smiles on the Parisian streets, as she wrote on the 'gram, "A pit stop in Paris!"

The group then made their way across the coast to St. Tropez, with Gayheart documenting their journey on her Instagram Stories. "My people," she captioned a snap of the fam with a friend. 

January 2023

While she filed for divorce in 2018, Dane and Gayheart kicked off the New Year as one big family.

The Euphoria actor and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum were photographed walking hand-in-hand off a boat together during a vacation with their two daughters.

