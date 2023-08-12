Look Back on Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart's Relationship History

Watch : Rebecca Gayheart Talks Summer Plans With Eric Dane

Why, yes, we are euphoric about this reunion.

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane surprised fans when they announced they were separating after 14 years of marriage in 2018. But five years later, the Jawbreakers actress and the Euphoria star —who share daughters Billie, 13, and Georgia, 11—have yet to officially divorce and have sparked rumors of a reconciliation, thanks to several cozy outings in the last year.

Gayheart, who turned 52 on Aug. 12, said she felt "blessed" when she went on a European vacation with Dane, 50, and their two children last summer, and the pair was photographed walking hand-in-hand earlier this year.

While neither Gayheart or Dane have publicly commented on their reported reunion, they had remained on good terms following their split after 14 years of marriage. "It's not complicated," the Grey's Anatomy alum told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. "It doesn't have to be."

Gayheart also spoke about their relationship, telling People the same year that the pair are "friends" and doing their best to co-parents.

"I think we're doing a pretty good job of it," the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress said. "Life is just good. There are so many exciting things happening."