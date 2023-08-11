Tia Mowry's Past Breastfeeding Struggles Are All Too Relatable

Tia Mowry is opening up about one of the biggest motherhood challenges.
The Sister, Sister alum, who shares son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, recently shared insight into her past breastfeeding struggles to help other moms who might be experiencing something similar.
"When I had Cree, I was struggling to breastfeed him," she wrote in an Aug. 10 Instagram. I was only able to breastfeed for 3 months before having to switch to formula. During my second pregnancy, Instagram was around and it was actually through here where I learned a lot more about breastfeeding, and also where I met a huge community of women who were all so supportive and encouraged me to continue on."
Although Tia was able to breastfeed Cairo for 13 months, she admitted that it was no small feat.
"I was pumping every 3 hours at work while working 14 hour days on set," she continued, "and at times I would have to breastfeed on set as well. And after those long days, I would return home and to breastfeed Cairo."
The 45-year-old explained that she suffered health issues due to all of the extra milk she pumped while she was away from her daughter.
"My body was extremely fatigued and overworked," Tia revealed, "and at one point, I got mastitis which is a painful infection of the breast tissue and had to be hospitalized."
As she put it, "If this isn't enough to show you how badass moms can be- then I don't know what else to tell you!"
And while the former Disney Channel star persisted, continuing to breastfeed Cairo after falling ill, she reminded moms that how they choose to feed their baby is their choice.
"If you are struggling with breastfeeding," she said, "I want you to know that it is more than okay to feed your children formula. As long as your children are fed, loved, happy, and supported that's all that matters. Sending my love and support all you superhero moms out there. You got this!"
Tia isn't the only celebrity to candidly discuss her road to motherhood and the challenges that come with it. Keep reading to see what other moms have said about nursing their babies.