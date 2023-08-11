Tia Mowry's Past Breastfeeding Struggles Are All Too Relatable

To celebrate August's National Breastfeeding Month, Tia Mowry opened up about the diffculty and vastly different experiences when she had with son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5.

Tia Mowry is opening up about one of the biggest motherhood challenges.

The Sister, Sister alum, who shares son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, recently shared insight into her past breastfeeding struggles to help other moms who might be experiencing something similar. 

"When I had Cree, I was struggling to breastfeed him," she wrote in an Aug. 10 Instagram. I was only able to breastfeed for 3 months before having to switch to formula. During my second pregnancy, Instagram was around and it was actually through here where I learned a lot more about breastfeeding, and also where I met a huge community of women who were all so supportive and encouraged me to continue on."

Although Tia was able to breastfeed Cairo for 13 months, she admitted that it was no small feat.

"I was pumping every 3 hours at work while working 14 hour days on set," she continued, "and at times I would have to breastfeed on set as well. And after those long days, I would return home and to breastfeed Cairo."

The 45-year-old explained that she suffered health issues due to all of the extra milk she pumped while she was away from her daughter.

"My body was extremely fatigued and overworked," Tia revealed, "and at one point, I got mastitis which is a painful infection of the breast tissue and had to be hospitalized."

Tia Mowry / Instagram

As she put it, "If this isn't enough to show you how badass moms can be- then I don't know what else to tell you!"

And while the former Disney Channel star persisted, continuing to breastfeed Cairo after falling ill, she reminded moms that how they choose to feed their baby is their choice.

"If you are struggling with breastfeeding," she said, "I want you to know that it is more than okay to feed your children formula. As long as your children are fed, loved, happy, and supported that's all that matters. Sending my love and support all you superhero moms out there. You got this!"

Tia isn't the only celebrity to candidly discuss her road to motherhood and the challenges that come with it. Keep reading to see what other moms have said about nursing their babies.

Instagram
Rosie Hungtington-Whiteley

In a carousel of Instagram pictures, the former Victoria's Secret model shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her and Jason Statham's baby girl, Isabella

Instagram
Ashley Graham

In May 2022, Ashley Graham shared a photo of herself feeding her twin boys, Malachi Ervin and Roman Ervin, at the same time. She captioned the post, "double fisting (peep the whacky tan lines)."

Instagram / Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

In March 2021, the Victoria's Secret model shared a pic of herself on Instagram breastfeeding her baby girl, Tuulikki Joan Daly. A couple of hours later, she shared the same photo on her Instagram Story, writing, "Find it interesting the amount of dms I get from men who get offended when you post a photo breastfeeding... Like, why is the most natural thing so offending to you? Breasts literally excists [sic] so we can feed our children [red heart emoji]."

Instagram
Nikki Reed

The Twilight star opened up about breastfeeding her 20-month-old daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder in an Instagram post in 2019. "To be honest, I have no idea how long her and I will be on this journey together. I follow her lead, and she tells me exactly what she needs," she wrote.

Twitter
Kehlani

"little bear," Kehlani tweeted in 2019, along with photos of her and baby Adeya.

 

Instagram
Hilary Duff

"On a lighter note.... @acrebaja was bomb," the actress shared on Instagram while kicking off 2019, after welcoming her second child, daughter Banks

Instagram
April Love Geary

"Feeding time for the little munchkin," Robin Thicke's girlfriend wrote by a video of her feeding their daughter Mia

Instagram
Molly Sims

The actress breastfed son Grey, writing on Instagram in 2017, "BREASTFEEDING=JUDGEMENT FREE ZONE!"

Instagram
Audrina Patridge

The Hills alum and mom of one told her Instagram followers in 2016 that her sister, Casey Loza, is "always capturing me in moments. #momonthego."

Instagram
Stacy Keibler

The actress is all smiles as she snaps a selfie of her feeding her little one.

Instagram
Karolina Kurkova

The model mom of two encourages other moms to share #breastfeedingselfie pics.

Instagram
Kandi Burruss

The Bravo star astutely pointed out in 2016 that "this #breastfeeding stuff is no joke."

Instagram
Alyssa Milano

The actress shared this photo in honor of daughter Elizabella's first birthday in 2015. "Happy Birthday, my beautiful Elizabella. You've taught me that my heart has no end. You were the missing piece to my soul. Thank you for choosing me," she wrote

