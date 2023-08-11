Tia Mowry's Past Breastfeeding Struggles Are All Too Relatable

Watch : How Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Plan to Approach Dating

Tia Mowry is opening up about one of the biggest motherhood challenges.

The Sister, Sister alum, who shares son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, recently shared insight into her past breastfeeding struggles to help other moms who might be experiencing something similar.

"When I had Cree, I was struggling to breastfeed him," she wrote in an Aug. 10 Instagram. I was only able to breastfeed for 3 months before having to switch to formula. During my second pregnancy, Instagram was around and it was actually through here where I learned a lot more about breastfeeding, and also where I met a huge community of women who were all so supportive and encouraged me to continue on."

Although Tia was able to breastfeed Cairo for 13 months, she admitted that it was no small feat.

"I was pumping every 3 hours at work while working 14 hour days on set," she continued, "and at times I would have to breastfeed on set as well. And after those long days, I would return home and to breastfeed Cairo."