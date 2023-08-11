Jennifer Hudson's 14-Year-Old Son David Looks All Grown Up in Birthday Video

Watch : Jennifer Hudson Contemplates Sister Act Sequel & DREAM Disney Role

And we are telling you, you're not going to believe Jennifer Hudson is mom to a 14-year-old.

The Dreamgirls star celebrated her son David Daniel Otunga Jr.'s birthday Aug. 10 with a cute video him tossing a basketball inside their home while wearing a shirt bearing the number 13.

After David clarifies that his top is from last year, the EGOT winner asks him, "How old are you today?" He replies, "Fourteen now," to which Jennifer, 41, responds, "Oh my god," and proceeds to serenade him with an improvised birthday song.

Many of her followers were in disbelief at how much the teen, who Jennifer shares with ex David Otunga, has grown up.

"Omg look at him!!!!" Glee alum Amber Riley commented. "Happy Bday DOJ! Great job mom."

George Huff, who competed against Jennifer on season three of American Idol in 2004, wrote, "Happy Birthday lil David!!!"

David had made his debut in the media spotlight even before he was born. Jennifer was pregnant with him when she performed at Michael Jackson's televised memorial service in Los Angeles in 2009.