Jennifer Hudson's 14-Year-Old Son David Looks All Grown Up in Birthday Video

And we are telling you, you're not going to believe Jennifer Hudson is mom to a 14-year-old.
The Dreamgirls star celebrated her son David Daniel Otunga Jr.'s birthday Aug. 10 with a cute video him tossing a basketball inside their home while wearing a shirt bearing the number 13.
After David clarifies that his top is from last year, the EGOT winner asks him, "How old are you today?" He replies, "Fourteen now," to which Jennifer, 41, responds, "Oh my god," and proceeds to serenade him with an improvised birthday song.
Many of her followers were in disbelief at how much the teen, who Jennifer shares with ex David Otunga, has grown up.
"Omg look at him!!!!" Glee alum Amber Riley commented. "Happy Bday DOJ! Great job mom."
George Huff, who competed against Jennifer on season three of American Idol in 2004, wrote, "Happy Birthday lil David!!!"
David had made his debut in the media spotlight even before he was born. Jennifer was pregnant with him when she performed at Michael Jackson's televised memorial service in Los Angeles in 2009.
Over the years, the Jennifer Hudson Show host has occasionally shared pics of her son on social media. In fact, she shared a major milestone in June when she posted a pic with the teen at his middle school graduation.
"It's official !!!" the Jennifer Hudson Show host wrote on Instagram. "My baby is a high schooler now ! We had such a wonderful day celebrating with family and friends. I am sooo proud of you DOJ ! Team Jhud can yal help give DOJ a huge congratulations !"
And just a few weeks later, soon-to-be high school student accompanied his mom to the inaugural Juneteenth Concert at the White House, where she performed.
"Thank you, President @joebiden and Vice President @kamalaharris for the invitation," the singer captioned an Instagram pic of her and David. "We will never forget it. Happy #Juneteenth, everyone !"