Jennifer Hudson Is Officially an EGOT After 2022 Tony Awards Win

Jennifer Hudson, who is the recipient of an Emmy, a Grammy, and an Oscar, has now officially reached EGOT status with her 2022 Tony win for producing A Strange Loop. Find out more below.

Talk about a true dreamgirl.
 
Jennifer Hudson officially accomplished EGOT status when she secured her latest win at the 2022 Tony Awards. During the celebratory ceremony on June 12, the Dreamgirls alum won a Tony for producing the Broadway musical, A Strange Loop.
 
The noteworthy term "EGOT" refers to the impressive achievement of nabbing all four major entertainment awards: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. Jennifer is the 17th person in history to join an already notable list, which includes the links of Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, and Rita Moreno.
 
The 40-year-old first began racking up the awards when she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 2006's Dreamgirls. In 2009, Jennifer won a Grammy for Best R&B album for her self-titled debut, and another Grammy eight years later for Best Musical Theater Album for The Color Purple. Last year, the American Idol alum won a Daytime Emmy as an executive producer for the animated film, Baba Yaga.

But that's not all the action that came from the 2022 Tony Awards.

