No Gatekeeping: Here’s the Trick I’ve Used Since 2016 To Eliminate Ingrown Hairs and Razor Bumps

Completely Bare Bikini Bump Blaster Reviews

A shopper urged, "BUY IT! If you get razor burn/bumps or ingrown hairs, BUY THIS!!! It works so good. I use it after every time I shave and I have no razor burn or ingrown hairs. This stuff is magical!"

Another declared, "Heaven sent!!!! Since I started using this product recommended by my esthetician I will not go without Im obsessed!! My girl down with looks so beautiful since I started using this product, if you're not sure wether to buy it or not let this be the sign telling you to BUY IT!!!!"

Someone explained, "If you are anything like me-you get razor bumps/ingrowns no matter what. I have tried EVERYTHING and I mean EVERYTHING!!! I have never been able to get regular skin on bikini area!!! This stuff is pure magic and unlike some other products I have tried, this does not make all the skin peel off in order to not get razor bumps. At 45, I just resigned to the fact that I will always have them-then I tried this and a true miracle happened in my world."

A reviewer raved, "This has been a miracle product for me! I use it the day I shave and three days after that and it has helped with bikini bumps 100%. Cleared them up and kept them gone. I love the scent as well!"

A shopper gushed, "Miracle! I had a NASTYYYYYY ingrown hair that lasted over 2 weeks and wouldn't pop so I was trying everything under the sun.. I came across this and rubbed it on that bad boy before bed one night and in the morning it had dried up enough where I could pop it!"

