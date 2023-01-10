How To Prepare Your Skin for Waxing: Minimize the Pain and Maximize the Results

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Getting a wax can be intimidating to some people. To be fair, someone pulling warm wax off your skin is far from a relaxing experience. Even so, you can get optimal results, maximize your comfort, and prevent irritation with some thoughtful skincare preparation.
And by "thoughtful skincare preparation," I want you to continue the great habits you already have, but it's just really about nailing the timing. Hydrating your skin is important, but putting on lotion the day of your wax is not the move. Exfoliation is essential to get rid of dead skin cells, but you want that timing to line up with your waxing appointment. There's no need to be intimidated. You've got this and you're on your way to smooth, hair-free skin.
Get Rid of the Ingrown Hairs and Bumps
Tend Skin Womens AfterShave/Post Waxing Solution for Ingrown Hair, Razor Bumps and Razor Burn
Prevent ingrown hairs and bumps with this solution that's great to use pre-wax and post-wax. Waxing irritated, ingrown skin is a disaster. Taking care of your skin in between waxes is a definite must. This solution is a miracle worker, in my personal experience. It has 37,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Stay Hydrated
Hydration is the key to... well, just about everything. Drinking plenty of water and being hydrated sets up an optimal situation for waxing with less pain and irritation. Conversely, caffeine and alcohol may make you more sensitive to waxing, so watch your coffee intake close to your waxing appointment.
Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion
And, we can't forget about hydrating the skin externally. Moisturizing the skin regularly is vital in between waxes. Moisturized skin makes waxing much easy. However, you don't want to pile on the moisturizer the day of your wax appointment because you don't want to alter the wax's grip on the hairs. Stay moisturized on the days leading up to your appointment, but skip it that day.
This lotion is an affordable find with 13,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fur Oil: Moisturize and Soften Skin While Preventing Ingrown Hairs
If you want to really step up you hydration, try this oil. It softens skin and it prevents ingrown hairs. This is great for sensitive areas, like the pubic region and underarms. You can even use it to address dead ends or hydrate your scalp.
This product has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You can get the larger size for half price at Ulta, today only.
Take a Break from Skincare Treatments
Give your retinol products a break in the days leading up to your wax. Sometimes, those products can dry out your skin or make the skin more sensitive to irritation. Additionally, don't get facials or skin treatments within a week of waxing for the same reason— ultra sensitive post-treatment skin should not be waxed. Give it a week to recover.
Exfoliate Your Skin
GiGi No Bump Body Scrub with Salicylic Acid, Prevents Ingrown Hair & Razor Burns, Exfoliates and Unclogs Pores, Ideal for Men and Women
You don't want to give your skin any additional irritation or sensitivity on the day you wax. However, it is smart to exfoliate the area 2-3 days beforehand. You want to be gentle and get rid of dead skin cells. Don't overdo it though.
This scrub has salicylic acid and it's formulated with the intent to prevent ingrown hairs, razor burns, and clogged pores, per the brand. It has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
