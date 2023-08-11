Who Is Taylor Russell? Meet the Actress Sparking Romance Rumors With Harry Styles

Who is Taylor Russell?

Born in Canada, Taylor had dreams of becoming a ballet dancer or a painter until she took acting classes at 18 years old, she told Dazed in 2022. After buying a Toyota Yaris and constantly traveling to Los Angeles to audition, Taylor recalled that it took "four years before anything happened."

Taylor got a big break in 2018 when she landed the role of Judy Robinson in Netflix's sci-fi series Lost in Space.

"I hope people like me and I hope girls can see themselves in my character and see something they can relate to," she told TheGrio in 2018. "I know there are not a lot of women of color who are in the sci-fi genre and I feel really lucky that they chose me to hold that position on our show."

By 2019, Taylor had starred in horror film Escape Room and drama Waves. She picked up more recognition when she acted alongside Timothée Chalamet in 2022's Bones and All, a movie centered on the lives of two young cannibals.