Who Is Taylor Russell? Meet the Actress Sparking Romance Rumors With Harry Styles

Taylor Russell is golden to Harry Styles—at least fans think so.
After all, the Bones and All star has sparked dating rumors with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. The pair recently enjoyed intimate night outs supporting one another, including sharing laughs at the opening night gala for Taylor's play, The Effort.
Neither Taylor, 29, nor Harry, 29, have publicly commented on the speculation.
Harry was last linked to Emily Ratajkowski, who he shared a couple of kisses with in March. Before that, he was dating Olivia Wilde, his Don't Worry Darling costar and director, for about two years until their split in November 2022.
As for Taylor, the actress is continuing to make breakthroughs in show business. Keep reading to learn all about the film and theater performer.
Who is Taylor Russell?
Born in Canada, Taylor had dreams of becoming a ballet dancer or a painter until she took acting classes at 18 years old, she told Dazed in 2022. After buying a Toyota Yaris and constantly traveling to Los Angeles to audition, Taylor recalled that it took "four years before anything happened."
Taylor got a big break in 2018 when she landed the role of Judy Robinson in Netflix's sci-fi series Lost in Space.
"I hope people like me and I hope girls can see themselves in my character and see something they can relate to," she told TheGrio in 2018. "I know there are not a lot of women of color who are in the sci-fi genre and I feel really lucky that they chose me to hold that position on our show."
By 2019, Taylor had starred in horror film Escape Room and drama Waves. She picked up more recognition when she acted alongside Timothée Chalamet in 2022's Bones and All, a movie centered on the lives of two young cannibals.
When did Taylor Russell and Harry Styles meet?
Though it's unclear when Taylor and Harry met, the pair have fueled romance rumors since June 2023, when they were seen seemingly walking hand-in-hand, according to images shared by fans online.
A weeks later, Taylor and Harry were spotted taking a stroll through Vienna. The actress later boogied in the VIP tent during Harry's July 8 stop in the Austrian capital for his Love on Tour concert series.
On Aug. 9, the two stars got cozy at the debut of the revival of the play The Effort, further igniting dating speculation.
What play is Taylor Russell performing in now?
Taylor is performing at London's National Theatre for The Effort, a play following two young volunteers in a clinical drug trial. The play marks Taylor's first onstage performance in over a decade.
"I'm terrified," she told Vogue in an interview published July 18. "I just want to be challenged and do things I've never done before."
Where does Taylor Russell live?
Taylor lives in New York City, where she's found comfort in the writings of singer Patti Smith, she told Dazed.
"Her words are so deeply ingrained in the map of my body," said Taylor, who has a lightning bolt tattoo on her inner wrist to match Patti's ink on her knee. "I discovered her writing when I first moved here, and I felt akin to her in so many different ways—ways that have revealed themselves to me more with time and reflection."