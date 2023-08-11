Who Is Lil Tay? Everything to Know About the Teen Rapper at Center of Death Hoax

Watch : Lil Tay's Family Says She's Alive After Death Hoax

Lil Tay caused a lil more than an internet frenzy with her alleged—and later debunked—death.

The teen rapper found herself at the center of a death hoax this week when a statement posted to her Instagram account Aug. 9 claimed that she and her older brother Jason had passed away.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the since-deleted post read. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock."

However, Lil Tay is very much not dead—and set the record straight in a separate family statement. "I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say," read a statement obtained by TMZ Aug. 10. "It's been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess."