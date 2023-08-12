Barbie Botox: Everything You Need to Know About the Trendy Cosmetic Treatment

Life in plastic is back en vogue.
Between the uber-successful release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie (starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling) and TikTok's major influence on beauty trends, the demand for Barbie Botox is higher than the iconic doll's signature stilettos.
On TikTok alone, the hashtag #barbiebotox has amassed more than 6.9 million views with people sharing before and after looks of the cosmetic treatment, including how their shoulders and upper body frame resembles the shape of the Mattel toy.
In fact, that's been the biggest draw of the beauty fad since it gives the illusion of a slim neckline and more sculpted shoulders. However, there's more to the trend than simply being able to channel Barbie IRL.
For one, before the term Barbie Botox was coined, the procedure was traditionally known as TrapTox and mostly used for medicinal purposes, as it helps to relax the trapezius muscle and improve posture. But much like the doll, the treatment has since evolved.
That's why we called in the experts: Dr. Ari Hoschander, a board-certified plastic surgeon, and Dr. Randa Jaafar, an anesthesiologist and pain specialist. Keep reading to get a breakdown of the buzzy beauty treatment.
What is Barbie Botox?
Put simply, Dr. Jaafar said, "Barbie Botox is Botox in the trapezius muscles, which are the muscles in your upper back and your neck."
When the neuromodulator is injected into the area, it not only creates a longer, leaner neckline but also makes the shoulders appear more sculpted and defined, giving you an almost doll-like appearance. "It's changing the way the muscle moves," the FILD Studio founder explained, "and therefore making it smaller."
And while Barbie Botox has quickly become an in-demand cosmetic treatment, both Dr. Jaafar and Dr. Hoschander revealed that it's typically requested by patients who consistently work out.
"We have a lot of gymnasts that do it because they use their muscles so much it gets bigger," Dr. Jaafar explained. "The Botox paralyzes the muscles, so it stops growing and stops moving."
But even those who do regular fitness routines might notice a difference in their upper body, making them want to turn to the procedure.
"Even when you're not trying to work out your trapezius muscle," Dr. Hoschander shared, "it ends up getting worked out almost by accident. So, a lot of women and men are finding that with their daily exercise, their traps are starting to grow. So, they are coming in and asking for trapezius Botox."
What are the pros and cons of Barbie Botox?
Let's first dive into the benefits of the treatment. Medicinally speaking, Dr. Jaafar noted that getting Botox injected into the trapezius muscle can decrease spasms, relieve tension and help with pain relief.
In terms of aesthetics, it can alter the appearance of your neck and shoulders. However, it's important to have realistic expectations, as she pointed out, "To really get that slimming effect, you need a lot of units and you need to be getting the treatment for a long time."
Additionally, there are a handful of downsides the New York-based anesthesiologist and pain management physician has noticed in patients, including soreness, weakness, bruising and difficulty raising the shoulder. But for the most part, she said, "It's a very low-risk procedure."
What does a Barbie Botox treatment involve?
The minimally-invasive procedure is similar to getting other facial injectables. "We use an alcohol swab to sterilize the skin," Dr. Jaafar explained. "And we do three pokes on each side, and then we wipe it off and apply full pressure for a few minutes. That's it."
While Botox typically lasts for three months, Daxxify (a newly introduced neuromodulator) claims to last for up to six months. So, you'll want to check with your practitioner on which type of muscle-relaxing injectable they're using to determine the longevity of the treatment.
Another factor to keep in mind? Dr. Jaafar recommends starting with 20 to 40 units to avoid having difficulty moving your shoulder or weakness.
So, what are the takeaways?
While Dr. Jaafar is of the mindset that people should do what makes them happy, she also has reservations about the trend. "If you want to go for a beauty treatment, you have the right to feel fulfilled and you have the right to go after it," she said. "But I think it's bad because Barbie is an unattainable standard."
Dr. Hoschander offered similar sentiments, explaining that these viral beauty trends can sometimes cause more harm than good.
"With social media, everybody wants to look the way people look in a filter," the board-certified plastic surgeon shared. "People think that these things are all a good idea but in reality, what you really need is to see a professional and have a full analysis of your features and discuss the things that are specifically bothering you."
As he put it, "Don't go in there asking for something. Go in there asking what can be done."