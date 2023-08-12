Barbie Botox: Everything You Need to Know About the Trendy Cosmetic Treatment

Watch : How Barbie Is EMPOWERING Everyone

Life in plastic is back en vogue.

Between the uber-successful release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie (starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling) and TikTok's major influence on beauty trends, the demand for Barbie Botox is higher than the iconic doll's signature stilettos.

On TikTok alone, the hashtag #barbiebotox has amassed more than 6.9 million views with people sharing before and after looks of the cosmetic treatment, including how their shoulders and upper body frame resembles the shape of the Mattel toy.

In fact, that's been the biggest draw of the beauty fad since it gives the illusion of a slim neckline and more sculpted shoulders. However, there's more to the trend than simply being able to channel Barbie IRL.

For one, before the term Barbie Botox was coined, the procedure was traditionally known as TrapTox and mostly used for medicinal purposes, as it helps to relax the trapezius muscle and improve posture. But much like the doll, the treatment has since evolved.