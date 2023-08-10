RHOBH Alum Diana Jenkins Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Fiancé Asher Monroe

Diana Jenkins has a new gem in her life.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently welcomed a baby girl with fiancé Asher Monroe.
"Welcome to the world our sweet little girl," Diana, 49, wrote on Instagram Aug. 9 alongside photos of the couple with their newborn. "Meet Elodie Mae Book. Born on 8.8.23."
Asher also celebrated the big news by sharing a video of the family members at the hospital—including the moment their 2-year-old daughter Eliyanah met her baby sister—set to The Temptations' "My Girl."
"The moment has arrived," he wrote on Instagram before going on to praise Diana. "@sdjneuro the sacrifice you put your body through to bring this precious baby girl into the world. Words cannot begin to express the gratitude we feel as a family. These moments remind us the true miracle of life. Here's to the sleepless nights ahead, endless smiles and hearts filled with joy."
Several RHOBH stars expressed their excitement for the couple, too.
"So happy for all of you!!!" Dorit Kemsley wrote in the comments of Diana's post. "Welcome to the world beautiful Elodie! Can't wait to meet you! Sending lots of love to everyone!" Added Kyle Richards, "OMG I am so happy for all of you!!!"
In addition, Erika Jayne wrote, "She's here!!!! Sending so much love!!" And Crystal Minkoff noted the birthdate is, "The luckiest date on the calendar!!! 8/8!!!" Lisa Rinna, who announced her exit from the series earlier this year—added, "Welcome to the world Beautiful Elodie Mae!!!! Can't wait to meet you sweet Angel!!!"
Diana—who is also mom to son Innis, 24, and daughter Eneya, 20, from her previous marriage to Roger Jenkins—made her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year for season 12.
During her time on the show, the reality star shared her experience with pregnancy loss. At the beginning of the year, Diana confirmed that she was pregnant again and that she would be leaving the show.
"As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 9. "You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you."
Over the next few months, Diana continued to give fans glimpses into her pregnancy.
"I wish happiness was contagious I would spread it around with all my heart with love and kindness," she wrote in a July 14 Instagram post while sharing a photo of her baby bump. "9 month waiting game unicorns babies puppies and good vibes only."
