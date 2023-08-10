RHOBH Alum Diana Jenkins Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Fiancé Asher Monroe

Watch : Most JAW-DROPPING Real Housewives Moments

Diana Jenkins has a new gem in her life.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently welcomed a baby girl with fiancé Asher Monroe.

"Welcome to the world our sweet little girl," Diana, 49, wrote on Instagram Aug. 9 alongside photos of the couple with their newborn. "Meet Elodie Mae Book. Born on 8.8.23."

Asher also celebrated the big news by sharing a video of the family members at the hospital—including the moment their 2-year-old daughter Eliyanah met her baby sister—set to The Temptations' "My Girl."

"The moment has arrived," he wrote on Instagram before going on to praise Diana. "@sdjneuro the sacrifice you put your body through to bring this precious baby girl into the world. Words cannot begin to express the gratitude we feel as a family. These moments remind us the true miracle of life. Here's to the sleepless nights ahead, endless smiles and hearts filled with joy."