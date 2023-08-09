Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse Recalls Gaining 70 Pounds at Age 17 Amid PCOS Journey

Watch : "Pretty Little Liars" Star Sasha Pieterse Is Pregnant

Sasha Pieterse isn't keeping her health journey a secret.

The Pretty Little Liars star recently opened up about her struggle with a hormone condition known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and how it affected her since her teen years and while playing Alison DiLaurentis on the hit ABC family show.

"This is part of the health issues that I was speaking of while I was going through Pretty Little Liars," Sasha recalled on The Squeeze podcast Aug. 9. "So when I mean it was documented it was like, the changes that were happening to me were documented on camera."

Giving insight to what was happening to her body at the time, the 27-year-old added, "I never had a regular period ever and I was just always told by gynecologists that I was just young. Like, ‘Don't worry, it'll regulate.'"

But that wasn't the case for Sasha.

"When I turned, it was probably around 15-16, that I started noticing a difference in just my metabolism in general," she continued. "At 17, I gained 70 pounds in the year, for no reason. There was no explanation for it."