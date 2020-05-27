Sasha Pieterse is pregnant!

The Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and her husband Hudson Sheaffer are expecting their first child together. According to the couple, they will welcome their baby in October!

Along with a photo of Hudson kissing her baby bump, Sasha wrote to fans, "We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you we will be welcoming a precious little human this October!"

This exciting announcement comes on a very special day for the couple, their second wedding anniversary!

"Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time)," the 24-year-old shared. "Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!"

Sasha also sent a sweet message to her husband in her Instagram post, thanking him for making her a mom.