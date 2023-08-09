Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Speaks Out on Sexual Misconduct After 2 Shocking Firings

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Chambers is speaking out after two of his season two crewmembers were fired on the Aug. 7 episode for inappropriate behavior towards their fellow yachties.

Two days after Bosun Luke Jones and Stew Laura Bileskalne were let go for their respective unwarranted sexual advances towards Stew Margot Sisson and Deckhand Adam Kodra, the Bravo star sent a message to fans who were triggered after watching the incidents.

"I'm sure you're digesting episode six and seven as I am," Jason said in an Aug. 9 Instagram video. "I've had a flood of messages over the last 24 hours from people in similar situations—some not so lucky of the outcome—so my heart goes out to them."

The 50-year-old gave credit to the show's camera crew and Chief Stew Aesha Scott for how they intervened after Luke drunkenly crawled into Margot's bed naked while she was asleep.