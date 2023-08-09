Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Speaks Out on Sexual Misconduct After 2 Shocking Firings

Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Chambers is speaking out after two of his season two crewmembers were fired on the Aug. 7 episode for inappropriate behavior towards their fellow yachties.
Two days after Bosun Luke Jones and Stew Laura Bileskalne were let go for their respective unwarranted sexual advances towards Stew Margot Sisson and Deckhand Adam Kodra, the Bravo star sent a message to fans who were triggered after watching the incidents.
"I'm sure you're digesting episode six and seven as I am," Jason said in an Aug. 9 Instagram video. "I've had a flood of messages over the last 24 hours from people in similar situations—some not so lucky of the outcome—so my heart goes out to them."
The 50-year-old gave credit to the show's camera crew and Chief Stew Aesha Scott for how they intervened after Luke drunkenly crawled into Margot's bed naked while she was asleep.
"I like to thank the production team for breaking the fourth wall and stepping in," Jason continued. "Then reforming and allowing Aesha to come to me in an authentic manner and us dealing with it as we would as captain and crew."
Jason also addressed Laura pursuing Adam romantically after a night of partying in Cairns, Australia, despite Adam declaring he wasn't interested.
"I don't know what goes on when crew go out, I am not told," the captain explained. "If it's inadequate behavior, production would inform me. But unless a crew member complains of anything—like Adam—I wouldn't know. And as soon as Aesha brought it to my attention, I addressed it straight away."
Noting that the unfortunate events happened over a year ago at this point, he noted he hopes those involved are now "on a better journey to better themselves" and called for "less hate please, more love."
To amplify his message, Jason added the hashtags, "#sexualharassmentawareness #endsexualharassment #speakout #safeworkplace."
Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock. Keep reading to see more of the most shocking firings in Below Deck history.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)