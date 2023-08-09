Sydney Sweeney Shares How She and Glen Powell Really Feel About Those Romance Rumors

Watch : Sydney Sweeney Hopes For More "Crazy" Cassie on Euphoria Season 3

Sydney Sweeney didn't let rumors ruin her euphoric time in Australia.

Months after the Euphoria star and Glen Powell sparked romance rumors after photos surfaced of them hanging out down under, where they were shooting the upcoming romantic comedy Anyone But You, Sydney is sharing their reaction to the speculation.

"It's a rom-com," Sydney told Variety in an interview published Aug. 9. "That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much."

In fact, the 25-year-old further shared why she and Glen got along so well.

He's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker," she explained. "We're excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That's really funny.'"

Back in April, Sydney and the Top Gun: Maverick star raised eyebrows during filming for their upcoming rom-com, when photos surfaced of the two looking chummy both on and off set.