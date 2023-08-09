Sydney Sweeney Shares How She and Glen Powell Really Feel About Those Romance Rumors

Sydney Sweeney didn't let rumors ruin her euphoric time in Australia.
Months after the Euphoria star and Glen Powell sparked romance rumors after photos surfaced of them hanging out down under, where they were shooting the upcoming romantic comedy Anyone But You, Sydney is sharing their reaction to the speculation.
"It's a rom-com," Sydney told Variety in an interview published Aug. 9. "That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much."
In fact, the 25-year-old further shared why she and Glen got along so well.
He's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker," she explained. "We're excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That's really funny.'"
Back in April, Sydney and the Top Gun: Maverick star raised eyebrows during filming for their upcoming rom-com, when photos surfaced of the two looking chummy both on and off set.
The speculation was further fueled when the pair took the stage at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas, where the White Lotus alum revealed her nickname for Glen.
"We love seeing ourselves on the big screen," the Set It Up star joked onstage, per People, to which Sydney replied, "Oh, please, Top Gun."
Glen cheekily responded, "I love when she calls me that."
But regardless of rumors, Sydney proved she is happily engaged to fiancé Jonathan Davino, who popped the question in March 2022. At the time, a source close to the Reality star exclusively told E! News, "It was a very intimate proposal, and she had no idea it was coming. They are really private about their relationship but are a great couple together."
When it comes to Glen's love life, however, the 34-year-old is back on the market following his split from girlfriend Gigi Paris after three years back in April.
The model, who was first linked to the Devotion star in 2020, cryptically alluded to a breakup in a note on Instagram, that read: "know your worth & onto the next." The April post was accompanied by a video of Gigi donning all black as she flashed a grin and walked out of the camera frame.
As for what Glen may be looking for in a future partner?
"It's a family rule to be the first people on the dance floor," he told Glamour in 2019. "My family will dance on the table at Christmas and Thanksgiving, and if the person I like is trying to behave and doesn't dance with my family, they're not going to fit in. It doesn't matter what genre of music—if it gets you fueled up and makes you want to move, own it. There's a lot of life to live, and I love the people that live it."