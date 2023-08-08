Sandra Bullock Shared Rare Insight Into Her Relationship With Bryan Randall Over a Year Before His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

While Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall largely kept their eight-year relationship out of the spotlight, the Oscar winner previously gave a snapshot of their life together.

A little over one year before the photographer's passing on August 5 after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, the Miss Congeniality star praised Bryan for how he adjusted to life in a high-profile relationship.

"His whole life had been unraveled because of me," Sandra on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk in late 2021. "He was so happy, but he was scared. I'm a bulldozer. My life was already on the track and here's this beautiful human being who doesn't want anything to do with my life, but [is] the right human being to be there."

Describing Bryan as "very patient" and "a saint," Sandra added, "He's evolved on a level that is not human."

Bryan—who had a child from a previous relationship—entered the actress' life just as she was adopting her second child, her daughter Laila, now 11, in 2015 and he easily stepped into a parental role for her kids. (The pair started dating after he was hired to photograph her now-13-year-old son Louis' fifth birthday in 2015.)