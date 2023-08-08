Kim Kardashian Shares She Broke Her Shoulder

Watch : Kim Kardashian Slays Barbie Season in Pink Lingerie

Kim Kardashian has been recovering after breaking her shoulder.

The Kardashians star shared on Aug. 7 that she recently suffered the injury—along with a torn tendon—and has been resting her body while it heals.

"I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back," she wrote on her Instagram Story, showing her reunion with trainer Melissa Alcantara, who once had the "same thing happen to her."

Kim added, "Nothing is going to keep me down." (Indeed, in recent weeks, she has shared photos taking son Saint West, 7, on a "soccer tour" of the world to watch his favorite teams play in Miami and Japan.)

Now, the 42-year-old is back in the gym and shared a video of herself staying hydrated with an Alani by Kim K energy drink, dubbed Kimade.

Kim didn't share further details on how she broke her shoulder.

The SKIMS founder started working with Melissa in 2017, two years after giving birth to Saint.