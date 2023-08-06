Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Proves Her Maternity Style Is the Most Interesting to Look At

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Top Pregnancy Snacks

There's nothing blue about Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy style. Well ok, expect for this look.

On August 5, The Kardashians star—expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker—proved her maternity fashion is the most interesting to look at while rocking a neon blue set that showed off her bump. The bold outfit, by designer LaQuan Smith, featured a cropped, long sleeve jacket that hit right below her chest and a matching mini skirt. The 44-year-old finished off the look with silver heels and styled her hair into an effortless bun.

Though she simply captioned the series of snaps with a row of blue emojis (think: a heart, a fish, denim jeans and prayer hands) LaQuan put it best, writing, "When mommy duty calls."

Indeed, it's a job she's well acquainted with. Not only is Kourtney mom to Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, but she's also taken on the role of stepmom to Travis' kids Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 16, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.