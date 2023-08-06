Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Proves Her Maternity Style Is the Most Interesting to Look At

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian—expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker—showed off her bump in a bold neon set that was guaranteed to turn heads.

There's nothing blue about Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy style. Well ok, expect for this look.

On August 5, The Kardashians star—expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker—proved her maternity fashion is the most interesting to look at while rocking a neon blue set that showed off her bump. The bold outfit, by designer LaQuan Smith, featured a cropped, long sleeve jacket that hit right below her chest and a matching mini skirt. The 44-year-old finished off the look with silver heels and styled her hair into an effortless bun.

Though she simply captioned the series of snaps with a row of blue emojis (think: a heart, a fish, denim jeans and prayer hands) LaQuan put it best, writing, "When mommy duty calls."

Indeed, it's a job she's well acquainted with. Not only is Kourtney mom to Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, but she's also taken on the role of stepmom to Travis' kids Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 16, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

"Being a mother is my favorite role in life," Kourtney shared in a 2019 blog for Poosh. "It gives me purpose, changed me for the better, and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time."

"It's been such an incredibly rewarding experience to watch my babies grow and cross milestones," Kourtney continued. "I personally loved being pregnant and made it a point to really listen to my body."

Back then, she said movement was essential for her wellbeing.

"When I was pregnant with Mason Disick, I ran outside with music every day for seven months," she wrote. "When I was pregnant with Penelope Disick and Reign Disick, I would do yoga or go on walks in my neighborhood, usually with a stroller, and would do a lot of hills."

This time around, she seems to be relishing in relaxation, enjoying beach getaways with Travis and a trip to Hawaii with Penelope. To see exactly how she's bumping along, keep reading...

Instagram
Four Generations

Kourtney Kardashian's little one is ready to meet aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner and great-grandma MJ Campbell.

Instagram
A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Instagram
Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick showcase similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star showcases her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney Kardashian reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis Barker commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

