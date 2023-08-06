Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Proves Her Maternity Style Is the Most Interesting to Look At

There's nothing blue about Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy style. Well ok, expect for this look.
On August 5, The Kardashians star—expecting a baby boy with husband Travis Barker—proved her maternity fashion is the most interesting to look at while rocking a neon blue set that showed off her bump. The bold outfit, by designer LaQuan Smith, featured a cropped, long sleeve jacket that hit right below her chest and a matching mini skirt. The 44-year-old finished off the look with silver heels and styled her hair into an effortless bun.
Though she simply captioned the series of snaps with a row of blue emojis (think: a heart, a fish, denim jeans and prayer hands) LaQuan put it best, writing, "When mommy duty calls."
Indeed, it's a job she's well acquainted with. Not only is Kourtney mom to Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, but she's also taken on the role of stepmom to Travis' kids Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 16, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.
"Being a mother is my favorite role in life," Kourtney shared in a 2019 blog for Poosh. "It gives me purpose, changed me for the better, and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time."
"It's been such an incredibly rewarding experience to watch my babies grow and cross milestones," Kourtney continued. "I personally loved being pregnant and made it a point to really listen to my body."
Back then, she said movement was essential for her wellbeing.
"When I was pregnant with Mason Disick, I ran outside with music every day for seven months," she wrote. "When I was pregnant with Penelope Disick and Reign Disick, I would do yoga or go on walks in my neighborhood, usually with a stroller, and would do a lot of hills."
This time around, she seems to be relishing in relaxation, enjoying beach getaways with Travis and a trip to Hawaii with Penelope. To see exactly how she's bumping along, keep reading...