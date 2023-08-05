Jeremy Allen White Kisses Ashley Moore Amid Addison Timlin Divorce

This chef is turning up the heat on his personal life.
Jeremy Allen White and a woman, identified by multiple outlets as model-actress Ashley Moore, were photographed kissing on the lips, chatting and walking together in Los Angeles Aug. 5. Their PDA-filled outing, seen in images posted on TMZ, took place almost three months after his wife Addison Timlin filed for divorce after three years of marriage.
Moore wore a light gray, cropped hoodie—with her right hand tattoo visible, plus black Nike leggings and white and black Nike sneakers. The Bear actor sported a short sleeve, brown and white patterned button-down shirt, light blue jeans, white sneakers and a light gray baseball cap.
E! News has reached out to White and Moore's reps for comment and has not heard back.
Moore, 30, played Riley on the Amazon Prime Video series I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2021 and has also starred on the Freeform show Alone Together and in Drake's 2013 "Hold On We're Going Home" music video. She and Allen follow each other on Instagram and he liked her most recent post, which she shared July 31 and which shows her posing on a patio daybed on a beach in a black and green string bikini.
Allen, who plays chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto on the Hulu series The Bear, and Timlin, who portrayed Sasha Bingham on Showtime's Californication, were themselves photographed together in public in Los Angeles just last week.
The actor and his ex, both 32, were seen embracing, with the actor kissing his wife's head, as they attended their daughter Ezer's soccer game. In addition to the 4-year-old, the former couple are also parents to daughter Dolores, 2.
Timlin, who starred with Allen in the 2008 film Afterschool, filed for divorce from the actor in May, citing irreconcilable differences as their reason for split. She listed their official date of separation as Sept. 9, 2022.
This past January, the Shameless alum and his wife attended the 2023 Golden Globes together and he gave her a shoutout in his acceptance speech after winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for The Bear.
"I love you deep in my bones," he said. "Thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done."