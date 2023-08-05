Jeremy Allen White Kisses Ashley Moore Amid Addison Timlin Divorce

Watch : The Bear Cast Talks Being Referred to as "Chef"

This chef is turning up the heat on his personal life.

Jeremy Allen White and a woman, identified by multiple outlets as model-actress Ashley Moore, were photographed kissing on the lips, chatting and walking together in Los Angeles Aug. 5. Their PDA-filled outing, seen in images posted on TMZ, took place almost three months after his wife Addison Timlin filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

Moore wore a light gray, cropped hoodie—with her right hand tattoo visible, plus black Nike leggings and white and black Nike sneakers. The Bear actor sported a short sleeve, brown and white patterned button-down shirt, light blue jeans, white sneakers and a light gray baseball cap.

E! News has reached out to White and Moore's reps for comment and has not heard back.

Moore, 30, played Riley on the Amazon Prime Video series I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2021 and has also starred on the Freeform show Alone Together and in Drake's 2013 "Hold On We're Going Home" music video. She and Allen follow each other on Instagram and he liked her most recent post, which she shared July 31 and which shows her posing on a patio daybed on a beach in a black and green string bikini.