Beat the Heat With These Mini Fans That Are Perfect for Concerts, Beach Days, Commutes, and More

I do not go anywhere without a mini fan. It's a must-have for my commute to work, errands, concerts, beach days, golfing, camping, hiking, and pretty much any time I'm away from central air conditioning. I also use it when I get ready to dry and set my makeup. If you have eyelash extensions, a mini fan is great to use after cleaning your lashes.
If you don't have one, you need one. This mini fan is so compact that you can fold it up and put it in your pocket. You can even fold it up to turn it into a little desk fan. Go hands-free with this neck fan that works so well without messing up my hair. You can clip this fan on a stroller, treadmill, or bike handles. Bring a breeze your desk with this portable fan. Take your comfort to the next level with a cooling towel.
Here are the best fans to combat sweat and hot weather.
The Best Mini Fans
JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan
This looks like set of headphones, but it's actually a neck fan. If you're carrying a bunch of stuff on your way to work, this is your best bet to help you stay cool. I have been obsessed with this thing for two years and you need one in your life too. It comes in five colors and has 25,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan
Don't get me wrong, I love my neck fan, but if I want to prevent sweat on other areas of my body, I need this handheld fan too. This is great to keep my arms, legs, and anything else cool while I'm waiting at the train station. The JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan comes in 4 colors and it has 35,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Another great thing about this fan is that it's foldable, so it has compact storage and you can prop it up as a desk fan while you work.
Gusgu Stroller Fan With Flexible Tripod Clip On
This clip-on fan is so helpful. You can put it on a treadmill, bike, stroller, crib, or carseat. You can even hang it from a tent if you're camping and wish you had a ceiling fan. It comes in 5 colors and has 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aluan Handheld Fan Mini Fan
This fan has two levels of speed and it's ultra-portable. You can fit it in your pocket or wear it with the included string around your neck. It comes in 7 colors and has 11,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gaiatop USB Desk Fan
If your commute takes a lot out of you, you need this fan for your desk. It's small and portable, yet powerful. It comes in 10 colors and has 12,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tough Outdoors Cooling Towels
Don't let the heat ruin your day. Get yourself a cooling towel. Wet this and it will stay cool for 2 hours. It also has 50 UPF sun protection. This $9 find has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
