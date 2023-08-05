Beat the Heat With These Mini Fans That Are Perfect for Concerts, Beach Days, Commutes, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I do not go anywhere without a mini fan. It's a must-have for my commute to work, errands, concerts, beach days, golfing, camping, hiking, and pretty much any time I'm away from central air conditioning. I also use it when I get ready to dry and set my makeup. If you have eyelash extensions, a mini fan is great to use after cleaning your lashes.

If you don't have one, you need one. This mini fan is so compact that you can fold it up and put it in your pocket. You can even fold it up to turn it into a little desk fan. Go hands-free with this neck fan that works so well without messing up my hair. You can clip this fan on a stroller, treadmill, or bike handles. Bring a breeze your desk with this portable fan. Take your comfort to the next level with a cooling towel.

Here are the best fans to combat sweat and hot weather.