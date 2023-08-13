Southern Charm: Everything to Know (So Far) About Season 9

From new castmembers, shocking new hookups and plenty of new drama, we're breaking down every OMG fun-fact about Southern Charm's upcoming ninth season.

Attention Bravoholics: We've got all the (sweet) tea on Southern's Charm's new season.

Before your favorite Charleston crew returns for season nine next month, we're breaking down everything you can expect from the Bravo series' upcoming episodes.

For starters, Taylor Ann Green causes a stir by hooking up with, not one, but two of her male costars—and, boy, we did not see one of them coming.

And even though one O.G. costar will not be returning after announcing their exit earlier this year after eight seasons, you can expect some new blood to spice things up. Joining returning stars Taylor, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy and Shep Rose are three new castmembers ready to start some drama—and romances—with their counterparts.

In fact, one of the newbies even gets in a heated fight with Austen that seemingly turns physical, as teased in the explosive trailer released Aug. 3. 

Plus, the preview suggests Craig and Paige DeSorbo's romance is heading to rocky territory as they look to the future—and see if their relationship even has one. When the Summer House star tells Craig, "I'm not trying to plan a wedding right now," he questions their entire relationship by responding, "Why would we date if we're not going to take the next step?"

photos
2023 Bravo Premiere Dates

And with a wild cast trip from Jamaica and pregnancy talk from Madison—who drops a bombshell about the birth of her 10-year-old son Hudson—fans certainly won't be bored

Keep reading for everything we know (so far) about Southern Charm season nine, which premieres Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Bravo
Kathryn Dennis Isn't Returning

Original castmember Kathryn Dennis announced in January she was exiting the Bravo series after eight seasons. "What a wild ride it's been!" the Charleston native shared with fans. "Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it's safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine."

"It hasn't always been easy," Kathryn continued, "but I'm so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I'll never forget (and a few, even, that I'd like to)."

Bravo
New Castmembers

New to the series' ninth season are Rod Razavi and Jarrett "JT" Thomas, who aren't afraid to pursue their female castmates. The trailer even previews a budding romance between Rod and Olivia Flowers.

Plus, long-time friend of the Charmers Rodrigo Reyes is joining in on the antics as a full-time cast member.

Bravo
Taylor Ann Green & Shep Rose's Hookup

Despite breaking up last year, it seems the two Bravolebrities might still have feelings for each other. In the trailer, Austen Kroll announces, "Shep and Taylor banged." Then, the former couple is seen in bed together the morning after, with Shep even calling Taylor a "kissing bandit."

But Shep supposedly isn't Taylor's only hookup of season nine...

Bravo
Taylor Ann Green & Austen Kroll's Hookup

"Something happened with me and Taylor," Austen admits in the first look, to which his ex Madison LeCroy replies by inquiring, "Did you f--k Taylor or not?"

When Olivia Flowers questions Taylor about the alleged PDA, she denies it by saying, "Never, swear on my life." Guess fans will have to tune in to find out the truth.

Instagram/@madison.lecroy
Madison LeCroy's Pregnancy Issues

Newlywed Madison seems like she and husband Brett Randle might be on the fast track to having their first child together.

"Why do I feel so nauseous?" she questions during the upcoming season before visiting a doctor who inquires about her first pregnancy with son 10-year-old Hudson, whom she shares with ex Josh Hughes. Revealing she had a rough birth, Madison shares, "I had a pelvic fracture during the delivery."

To date, Madison has not publicly announced any baby news.

Bravo
A Shocking Physical Fight

The season nine preview teases a heated altercation between Austen and JT.

JT screams "do it again" in Austen's face before seemingly pushing him, leading to what look like a physical fight.

Bravo
A Mysterious Naked Photo

In the trailer, Patricia Altschul implies that one of the ladies sent NSFW pics to her son Whitney Sudler-Smith. "And then there's the nude photograph she sent you," Patricia states, shocking Madison. "We're not talking about that."

Bravo
Leva Bonaparte & Venita Aspen Are Back

Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen are also returning for season nine. Leva continues to be the voice of reason while Venita has left her feud with Madison in the past and is focused on new friendships with Olivia and Taylor. 

Bravo
The Cast Trip to Jamaica

This season, the gang will be heading to Jamaica for some fun in the sun. (And, of course, tons of drama.)

Instagram/@caconover
Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo's Relationship Troubles

Craig Conover continues to struggle to get on the same page with girlfriend of over two years Paige DeSorbo.

"I'm not trying to plan a wedding right now," the Summer House star tells the Sewing Down South founder, to which he replies annoyed, "Why would we date if we're not going to take the next step?"

Instagram
Taylor Ann Green's Brother's Death

Taylor shared in June 2023 that her brother Richard Worthington Green died at the age of 36, though it's unclear if the new season will address her tragic loss as filming had already wrapped.

"Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind," she wrote in a June 19 Instagram post. "June 8th, 2023, The Lord called you home. We are going to miss your goofiness, your bear hugs, and that infectious laugh. I will always admire the steadfast love you had for your family, friends (too many to count), your girlfriend and Jesus Christ."

