Southern Charm: Everything to Know (So Far) About Season 9

Attention Bravoholics: We've got all the (sweet) tea on Southern's Charm's new season.

Before your favorite Charleston crew returns for season nine next month, we're breaking down everything you can expect from the Bravo series' upcoming episodes.

For starters, Taylor Ann Green causes a stir by hooking up with, not one, but two of her male costars—and, boy, we did not see one of them coming.

And even though one O.G. costar will not be returning after announcing their exit earlier this year after eight seasons, you can expect some new blood to spice things up. Joining returning stars Taylor, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy and Shep Rose are three new castmembers ready to start some drama—and romances—with their counterparts.

In fact, one of the newbies even gets in a heated fight with Austen that seemingly turns physical, as teased in the explosive trailer released Aug. 3.

Plus, the preview suggests Craig and Paige DeSorbo's romance is heading to rocky territory as they look to the future—and see if their relationship even has one. When the Summer House star tells Craig, "I'm not trying to plan a wedding right now," he questions their entire relationship by responding, "Why would we date if we're not going to take the next step?"