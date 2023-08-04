Teen Mom's Gary Shirley Posts Rare Photo of His and Ex Amber Portwood's 14-Year-Old Daughter Leah

Watch : Amber Portwood Shares Her Relationship With Ex Gary Shirley

Class is in session for Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley's daughter Leah.

The 14-year-old recently started a new school year, and her dad documented the major milestone.

Taking to Instagram Aug. 3, Gary posted pictures of Leah in her first-day outfit—which consisted of a green top, blue jeans and white sneakers—as she carried her school bags and thermos while smiling next to his 8-year-old daughter Emilee, who he shares with his wife Kristina Shirley. (The couple married in 2015 years after he and Amber split.)

"Just two of the most important people on this planet," Gary captioned the snapshots of the kids. "Today was their first day of school! I love these girls very much. I'm very honored to be their father:)."

And fans couldn't believe Leah is already a teenager. "Omg where has time gone," one commenter wrote, "she's grown." Added another, "Beautiful time flies by so fast."

Indeed, it was in 2009 when fans first met Amber and Gary on 16 and Pregnant. The duo then continued to document their experiences, including Amber's legal battles and mental health journey, on Teen Mom and its spinoff series.