Céline Dion's Sister Shares Update on Singer's Health Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Céline opened up about her diagnosis last December, noting that she and her team were still working to learn about the condition.

"I wasn't ready to say anything before, but I'm ready now," she said in an Instagram video posted at the time. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through."

As the mom of three explained, her condition has grown to "affect every aspect of my daily life."

"Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk," she continued, "and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

As a result, in May, Céline announced that she would have to cancel her world tour altogether.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again," Dion wrote in a May 26 Instagram message. "I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%. It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again."

"I want you all to know, I'm not giving up," she added, "and I can't wait to see you again!"