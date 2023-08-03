Kelsea Ballerini Urges Fans Not to Dig Up Morgan Evans Divorce Drama Ahead of Extended EP Release

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Addresses Critics After Onstage Incident

Kelsea Ballerini is jumping heartfirst into the future—not the past.

As the singer prepares to release Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)—an extended version of her February EP—on Aug. 11, she's bracing for fans' reactions to the new music, which was written last year amid her divorce from her husband of five years Morgan Evans.

In fact, she has a "favor" to ask fans: Don't rehash her breakup with the country singer or dissect the new lyrics too much.

"From the deepest and purest part of my heart, i ask that you help this be ours and let the music simply be the music," Ballerini wrote on Instagram Aug. 2, "not dig back into the experience that it was written about nearly a year ago."

While she is "proud and protective" over the new music as a songwriter and performer, Ballerini noted that she's "also proud and protective of the new, happy season of life i'm in" on a more personal level.