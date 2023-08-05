Every Time Rachel Bilson Delightfully Divulged TMI

Watch : Rachel Bilson Says She LOST a Job Over Sex Comments

Quick, someone put Captain Oats and Princess Sparkle away because these revelations from Rachel Bilson are NSFW.

Best known for her turn as the quippy Summer Roberts on Fox's The O.C., which celebrated its 20th anniversary on Aug. 5, Bilson has proven to be just as open and outspoken as her beloved character.

Thanks to her Broad Ideas podcast—where she welcomes guests to have candid conversations about sex, motherhood and more—fans have been introduced to a new side of the 41-year-old, one that's unfiltered and unapologetic.

"It's really amazing to have that authentic approach and being able to talk about anything as women or anyone, for that matter," Bilson told E! News last year. "But there are times where I gotta reel it in a little bit."

Fortunately for listeners, the Hart of Dixie alum rarely holds back, leading to TMI revelations about orgasms, The O.C. and so much more.