Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Pack on the PDA During Greece Vacation

Want to crash Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's vacation?

While that's not actually an option, the Wedding Crashers actress did recently give fans a glimpse into her getaway to Greece with the Borat actor. And it looks like they had a very nice time.

Taking to Instagram July 31, Isla posted a few photos from the trip and—playfully referencing a her outfit of the day in the first snap—wrote "GREECE…You definitely don't sock!" Another picture showed her and her husband of 13 years sharing a smooch and a third image featured her smiling alongside pal Janet Lavack Kay.

Isla previously offered followers peeks inside their vacation, sharing photos of the picturesque scenery and her soaking in the sun earlier that month. But overall, the posts offered a rare look inside her and Sacha's world.

Because while fans have seen them on the red carpet together and share the occasional tribute on social media, the couple tend to keep much of their marriage private.