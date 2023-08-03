Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Pack on the PDA During Greece Vacation

Want to crash Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's vacation?
While that's not actually an option, the Wedding Crashers actress did recently give fans a glimpse into her getaway to Greece with the Borat actor. And it looks like they had a very nice time.
Taking to Instagram July 31, Isla posted a few photos from the trip and—playfully referencing a her outfit of the day in the first snap—wrote "GREECE…You definitely don't sock!" Another picture showed her and her husband of 13 years sharing a smooch and a third image featured her smiling alongside pal Janet Lavack Kay.
Isla previously offered followers peeks inside their vacation, sharing photos of the picturesque scenery and her soaking in the sun earlier that month. But overall, the posts offered a rare look inside her and Sacha's world.
Because while fans have seen them on the red carpet together and share the occasional tribute on social media, the couple tend to keep much of their marriage private.
"I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me," Isla told The Australian Women's Weekly in November when asked if it's the pair's wit that makes their relationship work. "I don't know if that's the secret. But having a shared ability to find humor in the sharpness of life is always going to bring connection ... And otherwise, I just think it's nice to keep some things for yourself."
She's also protective of their children—Olive, Elula and Montgomery—and tries to shield them from the spotlight too.
"Kids deserve a normal childhood," the Confessions of a Shopaholic star said on Lorraine in April. "Like, parents, we're all the same. We're trying to do our best, and we're trying to protect them. And there are so many more environmental anxieties in the world than there were when we were kids, be it social media but also add sort of fame into the mix. It's just not what I want. I want them just to be outdoors and play and not feel self-conscious."