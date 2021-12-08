People's Choice Awards

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Heartwarming Tribute

Time flies when you're having fun! The A-list comedy couple Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have been together for 20 years. Swoon over their gushing tributes to each other below.

By Jake Thompson Dec 08, 2021 7:05 PMTags
Sacha Baron CohenIsla FisherAnniversariesCelebrities
Watch: Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher's 20-Year Love Story

Mazel tov to the happy couple! 

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen celebrated their 20th anniversary Wednesday, Dec. 8. The Borat star shared a slideshow of him and his wife doing what they do best: being goofy and adorable AF. He captioned his sweet Instagram post quoting beloved bear Winnie the Pooh, "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever."

He joked, "Happy Anniversary my love. I'm writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location - after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages."

The Australian actress posted the same series of the sweet photos, captioning her gushing tribute with, "Happy Anniversary. 20 years," adding a heart-emoji along with the matching Pooh quote. 

The comedic couple have three children together: daughters, Olive, 13, and Elula, 10, and son, Montgomery, 5.

photos
Inside Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's Date Night at the 2021 Oscars

The world-famous couple, who tied the knot in March 2010, recently moved to Fisher's native country of Australia.

Fisher told the Daily Telegraph'Stellar magazine earlier this year that she was happiest in Australia. "I miss it when I'm not here," she admitted. "I don't feel any pressure when I'm in Australia. I don't have to say or do or be anything. I mean, I don't even have to wear shoes!"

Though home, of course, is wherever her husband and kids are. "I'm lucky enough to be able to stay at home and be with my family," she said. "I used to devour every script, but now I'm focused on my family life, which has brought me so much satisfaction in a deep way."

Fisher and Cohen have been a picture of bliss for two decades, and the happy couple credits regular date nights for their success.

"Someone early on told me you have to have a date night every week and that is the best bit of advice I was ever given," Fisher explained. "I think it's really important on that date night to talk about things other than the kids… It's really hard! Honestly, I think communication is everything."

Swoon over their slideshow above and relive Borat's most-bonkers moments below.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Make Borat Great Again

Before Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) stepped out in a special look for the March 2016 premiere of The Brothers Grimsby.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
And the Oscar Goes To...

While attending the 2012 Academy Awards, Borat dispersed the fake ashes of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il on the red carpet. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Eye of the Tiger

Fierce! Leopard is the star of the 2009 MTV Movie Awards red carpet thanks to Borat. 

Fotonoticias/WireImage.com
Strike a Pose

Greetings from Spain! Borat attended a Bruno photocall at the Las Ventas Bullring. 

Helene Wiesenhaan/Getty Images/WireImage.com
Wardrobe Malfunction

We see London, we see France. We see Borat's underpants in the Red Light District of Amsterdam.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Grand Entrance

Who needs a limo when you can arrive to the premiere of Universal's Bruno on this machine?

Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Pink Power

A picture is truly worth a thousand words. We'd try to describe this photocall in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, but we can't seem to find the right words. 

Eric Ryan/Getty Images
Bonjour Borat

While visiting Paris in June 2009, Borat worked the camera with his unique ensemble. 

TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP via Getty Images
Man's Best Friend

While attending the Australian premiere of his 2006 movie, Borat carried a wallaby and wore a tradition Australian bush hat. 

Getty Images
All Eyes on Borat

While attending the 2005 MTV Europe Music Awards, Borat turned heads with his revealing stage look. 

George Pimentel/WireImage
Borat's Suit

If there's one outfit pop culture fans will always remember, it's Borat's swimsuit. 

Eric Charbonneau/WireImage.com
Two Thumbs Up

While celebrating the premiere of Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, the actor poked fun at his iconic fashion moment.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com
Red Carpet Rebel

When attending the 31st annual Toronto International Film Festival, Borat defied traditional red carpet looks yet again.

RAMEY PHOTO
Bumpy Ride

While filming The Dictator on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, Borat was spotted riding a camel. Just an average day in New York City. 

AP Photo/Luca Bruno
Ready to Runway

Borat tried to get sent off the catwalk during the Agatha Ruiz de La Prada Spring/Summer 2009 fashion collection in Milan, Italy.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Flying High

Eminem will never forget when Borat landed on his face at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards. 

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Political Crasher

Back in 2008, Borat traveled to California and attended a "Yes on Prop. 8" rally. Proposition 8 would have overturned the California Supreme Court's decision to legalize same-sex marriage. It ultimately lost in the election. 

